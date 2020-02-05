MORGANTOWN — Four Hampshire County students graduated from West Virginia University during fall commencement exercises in December.
Eleven local students were on the WVU president’s list for academic excellence in the fall and another 10 made the dean’s list.
The graduates are: Alex Dilello of High View in electrical engineering, Forrest Moreland of Augusta in forest resources management, Maria Myers of Bloomery in exercise physiology and Sarah Stone of Points in biology.
President’s list honorees are animal and natural sciences major Lillian Buckley of Romney, pre-comm science and disorders major Hannah Corbin of Capon Bridge, exercise physiology major Marissa Coyle of Romney, energy land management major Parker Grace of Romney, psychology major Andrew Haines of Green Spring, marketing major Chance Johnson of High View, nursing major Molly Landis of Rio, English/secondary education major Sara Money of Capon Bridge, exercise physiology major Maria Myers of Bloomery, exercise physiology major Morgan Roach of Augusta and Nathan Wilson of Romney.
The dean’s list honorees are animal and nutritional sciences major David Clevenger of High View, engineering major David Keaton of Springfield, Rachel Killough of Bloomery, social work major Jodi Link of Romney, elementary education major Hannah Lipps of Romney, exercise physiology major John Mayfield of Springfield, accounting major Alec Oates of Capon Bridge, engineering major Alexis Ravenscroft of Romney, exercise physiology major Lucy Smith of Romney and exercise physiology major Evan Staley of Augusta.
Shenandoah honors trio
WINCHESTER — Three students from Hampshire County earned academic honors at Shenandoah University in the Fall 2019 semester.
Trevor Shaffer, a biology major from Yellow Spring, was named to the president’s list. He is 1 of 326 students who carried the 3.8 grade-point average necessary to be honored.
Two are among 893 who earned dean’s list honors. Students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The dean’s list honorees are Alex Kimble of Augusta, a jazz studies major, and Kendra Kump of High View, a nursing major.
