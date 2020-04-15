I don’t know if we will be able to get back to writing community social letters as in the past, but everyone who reads them likes to read about a taste of home, especially those from out of the area. The last time I saw Chub Cain, he told me the first thing he does when he gets the Review is to Google my letter to see what’s going on back home. Ray Brown, out in California, tells me the same thing. I’m sure the other writers hear the same response. We will have to get creative and write something that’s not doom and gloom. That’s all the other articles written are about, as they are just reporting the news.
In the midst of all this COVID-19, we need to take a little time for some light reading and humor. Since most everyone is staying home, we need to stop and smell the flowers. You have all this time on your hands and you can do what you want, as before there was never time for it. Speaking of flowers, the trees and flowers have been the most beautiful I have seen in a long time. This is showing a side of God’s creation, and that he is still in control! We all still need to pray worldwide and, in times like these, hope for an anchor.
