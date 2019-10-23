AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fall Health Fair drew in a sizeable crowd at Hope Christian Church in Augusta last Saturday.
Organizations from all over the county had tables at the event, offering pertinent health information and promoting services.
Chris Delawder was one of the representatives at the fair for the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center in Romney, and she said that an event like the health fair is beneficial to promoting the programs at the wellness center.
“It’s a good event to get word to our community that we are here and available, and to promote services that we provide,” Delawder said. “We’re a wellness center, not just necessarily a gym. We can just reach out and let the community know what we are all about.”
Affordable blood work was another service provided at the fair, and individuals didn’t have to go through insurance companies to have it done.
Skin cancer screenings and hearing tests were also available, and Linda Smith, who was working the Heritage Hearing table, said that an event like this allows people to take advantage of important services all in one place.
“You may not know that something is wrong until you come to someplace like this,” Smith said. “Lots of people I talk to wouldn’t think to get screenings or anything like that. We help people.”
The Hampshire County Health Fair will be back again in the spring, bringing more services and information to the area. o
