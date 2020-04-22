Ganoe lost his left leg in 2018 and in December, surgery to amputate his right leg was completed on Christmas Eve. As a cornerstone in the Hampshire County community, Ganoe has worked with the American Heart Association, Romney Rescue, Romney Fire and the Sheriff’s Office Deputy Reserves. While COVID-19 has been dominating headlines, Ganoe’s progress with his prosthetics is a step forward with good news.
Last Monday, Ganoe took his first steps since Dec. 6 while being fitted for his prosthetics. His fiancée Jennifer Swisher explained how the prosthetic process is working for Ganoe, who was recorded by Swisher test-driving a pair of new legs in a Facebook video she posted last week.
“They are made to be clear so the prosthetist can see what needs adjusted and modified to eliminate pressure points and make a snugger fit,” Swisher explained. “He goes back Monday to bring the final product home.”
The “final product” will be legs for Ganoe that are flesh colored, more supportive and more durable than the temporary legs he was trying out last week.
“I was so happy to see this day,” Swisher said about Ganoe taking his first steps. “It's been a long road, but very rewarding.”
Ganoe has had some community assistance through this entire process, including some help with modifications to his home, such as a wider front door and more easy access for a wheelchair. Swisher was working on planning a benefit bingo event to raise some money for Ganoe, but it was one of the many events that needed to be postponed due to COVID-19. She said she is planning to continue with the bingo event once things get back to normal.
While Swisher said that Ganoe’s visits to the prosthetist have gone smoothly even with the COVID-19 limitations (he has to wear a mask, only 1 person is allowed in with him, etc.), Ganoe still has obstacles to face. He’s been home since January, but has been doing home therapy to build up strength in his arms.
His therapy with the prosthetics will be starting “soon,” Swisher said.
“It’s just been a long time coming, and he didn’t think he would ever walk again when this all started,” she added. “I knew he would beat the odds and do it. It’s all about setting your mind to do it.”
