3 earn WGU degrees
SALT LAKE CITY — Three Hampshire County local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.
Cassandra Chenoweth of Romney has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Tammy Kirk of Springfield has earned a MBA, Healthcare Management degree.
Jacinda Middleton of Springfield has earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997, including 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees since Jan. 2.
Lease on dean’s list
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Lexi Lease of Slanesville has been named to the dean’s list for her spring semester work at Bridgewater College.
Lease is a sophomore majoring in biochemistry.
The dean’s list is open to students who have a 3.4 grade-point average or better at the private 4-year college founded in 1880. o
