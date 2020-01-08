JAN. 10
Va. Artists head to Berkeley Springs
Meet the 3 Virginia artists showcasing their works at the Ice House in January and February at the opening reception on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This exhibit runs from Jan. 10 until Feb. 23, and it highlights works from Patty Ray Avalon, Amanda Smith and Kevin Crowe.
These artists will be showing their work in clay, encaustic and paint. The exhibit, “Micro/Macro,” will highlight techniques with textures, weight and light and will provide a reflective and expansive view of the world.
Ice House gallery hours open to the public are Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JAN. 10
This Bud’s for you
Bud’s Collective breaks up the January chill with its bluegrass good time to The River House in Capon Bridge on the second Friday of January.
The county’s pre-eminent bluegrass band will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Buddy Dunlop started the group in 2012. The group plays his own works and popular hits from across the spectrum.
Tickets for his 7-to-9-p.m. concert are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
JAN. 24
Collage Concert back on the scene
The annual Collage Concert at Shenandoah University will feature performances across a wide variety of genres from faculty and students alike. The concert is $12 to attend, and will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Armstrong Concert Hall at Shenandoah University, located at 702 University Drive, Winchester, Va.
Come take in some of the musical talent that SU has to offer with part of Shenandoah Conservatory’s annual Mid-Atlantic Honor Band.
JAN. 18
Farmer’s market freshens up the season
Winter gets a fresh twist in Oakland with Mountain Fresh Produce during one of their Winter Farmer’s Markets, being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary Browning Senior Center Conference Room at 104 E. Center Street in Oakland on Jan. 4 and 18.
These Winter Markets are being held periodically through February, March and April as well.
JAN. 20
The slopes are calling
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation are sponsoring a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV on Jan. 20. There are special group rates available, if you tell the clerk at the window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Group. For session times and pricing and discount details, check out the HCP&R website at https://www.hampshirecountyparks.com/upcomingevents.
JAN. 30
That’s why they call it the blues
Corey Harris, an acclaimed contemporary bluesman, will be performing at the Barns of Rose Hill at 8 p.m. Doors open on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance. Kids (12 and younger) get in free.
Buy your tickets online or by phone at (540) 955-2004.
Harris adds a little bit of a different perspective to the blues scene, mixing influences from New Orleans to the Caribbean to Africa into a sound that is completely unique and richly expressive.
And don’t forget
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 20
