What a boring world it would be if we all felt the same, acted the same and thought the same way about everything, especially if we all thought like this one president I have in mind. But God was so gracious and thoughtful when it came to creating us.
He gave each of us a completely different set of genetics and thought patterns. And boy am I glad.
A couple of years or so ago, country music singer, Tim McGraw, sang a song entitled, “Live Like You Were Dying,” in which a man was given bad news by his doctor.
The crux of the story was that instead of living a life of gloom, doom and despair the man decided to go out and do the things he always wanted to do. In the song the man went skydiving and rocky mountain climbing. And he even went 2.7 seconds on a bull named Fu Manchu.
I got to thinking about that song as I ventured in my front-wheel vehicle from Winchester toward home. With snow falling out of the skies my nerves were already on edge. Factor in heavy traffic blowing snow all over my vehicle and the fact that I had run out of windshield washer fluid, I was really beginning to get a little stressed.
I have come to the conclusion that not all of us are the Tim McGraws of this world. Not all of us want to go skydiving, and not all of us want to go rocky mountain climbing. And, for sure, not all of us want to ride some crazy bull named Fu Manchu, with his red eyes glowing and his nostrils snorting out black billowing smoke.
Actually, my trip home in the blowing snow and the freezing temperatures was enough of a risk for me. Yeah, that trip was my Fu Manchu.
I guess I don’t have the genes of a man who wants to take major risks with his life just because he got some bad news. My bucket list, should I ever get some bad news of that sort, is to get in a comfortable car and drive to as many lighthouses as I can find. My most dangerous bucket list is probably a Louisiana boat ride through the bayou.
God didn’t make us all mountain climbers. And He didn’t make us all skydivers, but that doesn’t make any one person anything less than anyone else. Who knows? Maybe if I knew I was dying I would feel a little different because I would maybe feel as if I had nothing to lose since I was going to die anyway.
But for now, as far as I know I’m not dying, and as for now, I have no desire to make Fu Manchu my nemesis. I’d much rather be his friend. I could be more than content to concede to him and let him know that he has already won the battle between him and me.
Then I’d go home and kick back in my recliner, knowing that I didn’t die at the hands (or in this case hooves) of Mr. ‘chu.
One of the great things about life is being able to be an individual — to not have to be like everyone else, to be able to be my own person. I wish young people could learn that lesson or could take that advice. That way they wouldn’t have to try so hard to be like their so-called friends.
It’s a privilege getting to be an individual. It’s a privilege granted to us by God himself. Being a follower doesn’t mean having to put one’s self into a melting pot with a bunch of other friends. Actually, it’s more enjoyable being an individual and being a leader, one whom others want to be like.
We don’t all have to be risk-takers. We don’t all have to ride a bull named Fu Manchu. My bucket list involves winning souls to Christ. And it involves helping others wherever and whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Yeah, a car ride in the snow in freezing temperatures is about as much of a Fu Manchu as I want. At least, I can say I rode it more than 2.7 seconds.
First published Feb. 18, 2015.
