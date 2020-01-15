ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council’s 2020 Spring Fine Arts Show is more of a celebration of talent than it is a rigid competition for community artists looking to exhibit their work in the county this March.
The art show’s volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs said that a fine arts show like the one this spring is one of the ways that folks in the community can support the arts, and that the ways that artists show their work now has changed from a decade or 2 ago. Hinrichs noted that local artists used to do studio tours, but with the rise of the Internet and social media, they needed to adapt a little bit.
“Studio tours have opened into other ways to support community artists,” Hinrichs explained. “Our last art event was the Hampshire Highland Arts Festival in September, which had a lot of turnout this time.”
Hinrichs, a Hampshire-based artist on the Arts Council, also cited the River House as a venue for the fine arts in the county with events such as their Artisan’s Market, held on the 1st Saturday of every month, which allows community members to come show their work to the public in a relaxed setting.
The 2020 spring art show is technically a competition, judged by Shepherdstown-based artist Michael Timothy Davis with monetary prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, as well as for honorable mentions.
“We don’t like to call it a competition,” Hinrichs said. “It’s more of an encouragement of the arts, letting people come out and see their art in a friendly and supportive way.”
Hinrichs explained that this is an annual art show and the only one of its kind in Hampshire County, and that the timing is practically perfect for the art community.
“It’s one time a year only, and I think that’s beneficial to the artists,” Hinrichs said. “People enter their work in lots of other places, but this competition is the beginning of everybody’s season, and they can get (their work) back to enter it into other shows.”
Works are being accepted at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney on March 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the entry form for the contest is online at the Hampshire County Arts Council website. The exhibit will be open at the library from March 9 until March 28 during normal HCPL hours, and artists will be able to pick up their work after that.
“(The competition) is good for bringing out their artistic self, and people get to see the quality of the artists in the area,” Hinrichs said. “I encourage everyone to get out and do it.”
For more information on how to enter the art show, what can be entered, important dates and more, head over to the HCAC website.
