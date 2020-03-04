The only required act for our salvation was the shedding of blood. God, the Father had instituted the sacrificial system ages before. It came to the place where the animal was offered, but the individual making the sacrifice offered nothing to God. The system wasn’t working.
So, Jesus came. He didn’t have to, you know. Every gift from God reveals His love, but no gift reveals His love for us more than that of the cross.
This gift came wrapped not in paper, but in love. This gift was not covered with ribbons, but sprinkled with the blood that Jesus Christ shed on our behalf hanging from an old rugged cross.
Jesus surrendered Himself. That is truly what he did. His life was not taken. He was not executed. He surrendered Himself as a true sacrifice. The once-and-for all act of salvation.
That means there will never be another way to the Father. There will never be another means of salvation. Jesus is the way to God the Father.
He didn’t have to, you know. It was our guilt, our sin, our shame, our transgression that caused His passionate act of love.
Love is not an emotion that we feel. Emotions are not consistent or reliable. Love is a verb. It is an action word. In other words, love does. Jesus showed us exactly what love does.
He didn’t have to, you know. He could have chosen to live out His life. After all, the sin was, and is, ours, not His. It is our guilt that was and is deserving of punishment. But He did choose the nails for our sins.
What is sin? It is defined as, “a willful transgression of a known law of God.” We live in a culture today that wants to draw its own lines as to what is right and wrong and what is sin and not sin.
Sorry, we don’t get to make the rules. The definition of sin is found in God’s word. You know, that book we call the Bible. And no, it is not archaic. It does not need to be reinterpreted to be relevant in the 21st Century.
Jesus is the true answer to the sin problem. He did choose to go to the cross. He did what love does. He acted on our behalf. He did what we could not do for ourselves.
He came not only to show us how to die, but through that act of dying to sin, He showed us more importantly, how to live. Really live. That is exactly what a Savior does.
He did choose to take your punishment and mine.
He did choose to suffer so that we would not have to.
He did choose to hang in space and desperately gasp for one more breath.
He did choose the nails.
