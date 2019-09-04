Make dollars go farther

The cost of groceries and food can put serious strain on a household’s finances, and even more stress on family members. One way families can cut spending is by making smart food shopping choices.
Make a food budget
The best way to start is by finding recipes that take your food budget into consideration. There are many websites that offer healthy, delicious recipes that are free and use cost-effective ingredients.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recipe finder website offers ways to make everything from appetizers to desserts. The recipes come with nutrition information with many costing less than $1 per serving. Visit the site and start making delicious health-conscious food for your family mealtimes.
Save with in-season fruits and vegetables
Making smart choices at the supermarket also helps families save considerable amounts of money every year. It’s important to choose what time of year to purchase specific vegetables and fruit.
Select produce that is in season to avoid higher cost purchases. If you’re cooking meals from scratch and shopping smart by purchasing fresh produce that is in season — to get the best prices — saving money can be easy.
Sometimes buying frozen or canned vegetables or fruit instead of fresh is less expensive.
Check out sales and coupons
Looking through the newspaper and online at manufacturer and grocery store websites can also help you save. Many stores offer coupons through the web, advertise sales or include coupons in local newspapers.
Take advantage of these deals and you’ll notice increased savings over time. Before going to the grocery store, it is important to make a list of groceries that you need.
Many people spend too much money at the supermarket simply because they don’t plan in advance. Stick to the list to avoid unnecessary purchases.
Store fruits and vegetables
Another way to save money is by using proper methods of food safety and preservation that prevent illness and eliminate waste.
By storing ripe fruit and fresh cut vegetables in the refrigerator, using leftovers within 3 days and using older cans of food first, you can prevent food from being wasted.
Cook in large quantities.
Cooking in large quantities can also help save on food costs. Cooking extra food and freezing it is a convenient, quick way to enjoy it as lunch or dinner later on.
Using leftover foods in different soups or casseroles and freezing leftovers for later use are also ways to keep food safe and save money.
By taking small steps such as making a grocery list, researching purchases before going to the store or simply clipping online or print coupons, you can save money on groceries every month of the year.
Peach Streusel Pie
Crust
Use your favorite single pie crust recipe.
Filling
¾ cup sugar (brown, white, or a combination)
⅓ to ½ cup tapioca*
⅛ tsp. salt
6 cups fresh peach slices
1 tsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. almond extract, optional
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Topping
¾ cup brown sugar
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup old-fashioned oats
½ cup chopped pecans or walnuts
¼ tsp. salt
½ cup softened butter
Line a 9-inch pie pan with the pastry, and refrigerate while you make the filling. Preheat the oven to 425°. Mix the sugar, tapioca and salt. Toss with the peaches, extracts and lemon juice. Spoon into the crust.
Make the topping by combining the brown sugar, flour, oats and nuts, then mixing in the soft butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.
Place the pie on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, reduce the oven heat to 350° and bake for 40 minutes more, until the filling bubbles. Cover the edges of the pie with foil or a pie shield if they brown too quickly. You can also shield the streusel with foil if it's over-browning.
Remove the pie from the oven and cool it completely before slicing. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
*Note: You will need more tapioca if you're using frozen peaches or have especially ripe peaches; and less if your peaches are a bit under-ripe.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Chunky Tomato and Bean Soup
3 medium (about 1 lb.) fresh tomatoes
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1½ cups chopped onions
2 tsp. minced garlic
2½ cups cooked white kidney (cannelloni beans), drained and rinsed
1 can (13¾ oz.) chicken or vegetable broth
¼ tsp. ground black pepper
½ tsp. Italian seasoning, crushed
3 cups spinach leaves
4 slices toasted Italian bread
1 cup water
Use fully ripe tomatoes at room temperature. Core tomatoes; coarsely chop (makes about 3 cups); set aside. In a 4-quart saucepan, heat oil until hot.
Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add beans, broth, 1 cup water, black pepper, Italian seasoning, and reserved tomatoes; bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered for 15 minutes.
Stir in spinach; cook until spinach is tender, 2 to 3 minutes. To serve: in each bowl place a slice of bread; ladle in soup. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired. Yield: 4 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Sauteed Honey Mustard Chicken and Asparagus
½ cup + 2 Tbsp. chicken broth, divided
¼ cup coarse ground mustard
¼ cup honey
1 tsp. dried thyme (or 1 Tbsp. fresh)
2 tsp. cornstarch
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ½-inch cubes
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 bunch asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 1-inch sections
4 green onions, sliced
In a medium bowl combine ½ cup chicken broth, mustard, honey and thyme. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine remaining 2 tablespoons chicken broth and cornstarch. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil and butter together over medium high heat. When bubbling, add chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, about 5 minutes.
Add asparagus and green onions and sauté until asparagus is tender, about 3 minutes. Add reserved honey mustard mixture and stir to coat. Stir in the cornstarch mixture and bring to a boil, cooking until thickened.
Serve over rice or noodles.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Pepper Steak
1½ pounds beef sirloin steaks
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground ginger
½ tsp. black pepper
3 green bell peppers, sliced
2 onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup soy sauce
½ tsp. sugar
½ cup beef bouillon
1 (6-ounce) can water chestnuts, sliced
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ cup cold water
4 green onions, cut into 1 inch pieces
hot cooked white rice
Slice the steak into 1/8-inch thick slices. Heat oil in skillet, add garlic, salt, pepper and ginger. Sauté until garlic is golden. Add steak slices, brown lightly 2 minutes remove meat.
Add green peppers and onions, cook 3 minutes. Return beef to pan add soy sauce, sugar, bouillon, water chestnuts, cornstarch dissolved in cold water and green onions. Simmer 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.
Serve over hot rice.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Sesame Orange Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
½ cup orange juice
¼ cup chicken broth
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tsp. sesame oil
2½ tsp. cornstarch
1 pound beef flank steak or flat iron steak, cut into thin strips
2 tsp. soy sauce
3 Tbsp. peanut or vegetable oil, divided
3 cups broccoli florets and peeled, chopped stems
1 green or red bell pepper, cut into strips
½ cup water
2 green onions, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. minced ginger root
Cooked rice
1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, toasted
For the sauce, combine the orange juice, broth, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornstarch in a bowl. Set aside.
For the stir fry, combine the meat and the soy sauce in a bowl. Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and heat until just smoking. Add the beef and stir fry for 3 minutes until browned. Transfer to a bowl.
Add 1 more tablespoon of oil to the pan. Heat until the oil shimmers. Add the broccoli, bell pepper and then carefully add the water, as it will spatter a little. Cook, covered, for 3 minutes until the broccoli is bright green and tender-crisp.
Add the green onion and cook for 2 minutes until tender. Move the vegetables to one side of the skillet. Turn the heat to medium-low and add the last tablespoon of oil and the garlic and ginger. Cook gently for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
Add the beef to the pan. Stir the sauce mixture and pour over the vegetables and beef. Cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Pour over cooked rice and top with sesame seeds.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Roasted Pork Loin with Corn and Lime Saute
2 tsp. chili powder
2 Tbsp. butter, divided
½ tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. olive oil
½ tsp. ground cumin
1½ cups diced onion
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
½ tsp. kosher salt
2 cups (heaping, 4 ears) corn kernels
2 dashes cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon chili powder
Few grinds black pepper
1 tsp. lime zest
2 Tbsp. lime juice
Black pepper
2 tsp. olive oil
¼ lime
1 boneless pork loin roast
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
In a small bowl combine chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, salt, cayenne, black pepper, lime juice and olive oil. Rub chili mixture over the outside of the roast.
Place fat side up in a 9-by-13 pan or roasting pan with a rack in the bottom. Add about 1 inch of water. Place in a 350 degree oven for about 1½-2 hours until a thermometer reads 155 degrees. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
During the last half hour of the meat cooking, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter with the olive oil in a medium sauté pan over medium low heat. Add the onion and ½ teaspoon of the salt, cover and cook, stirring occasionally until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Uncover, turn up the heat to medium and sauté, stirring frequently until lightly browned, 4-5 minutes more. Add the remaining tablespoon of butter, corn and remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring frequently and scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon, until the corn is tender but still slightly toothy to the bite, 4-5 minutes. (It will begin to intensify in color, glisten and be somewhat shrunken in size.)
Add the chili powder and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the lime zest and remove the pan from the heat. Let the corn sauté sit undisturbed for 2 minutes. Stir again, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Season with a few generous grinds of pepper and a good squeeze of the lime.
Stir in the cilantro. Let sit for another couple of minutes if you have time. Stir and season with more salt, pepper or lime juice. Slice pork loin and spoon corn sauté over the top.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Peach and Watermelon Salsa
2 cups peeled, diced fresh peaches
2 cups seeded and diced watermelons
½ jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
1 Tbsp. sugar
3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
2 tsp. orange zest
½ cup chopped cilantro
1/3 cup diced sweet onion
Combine all ingredients. Serve with tortilla chips or over grilled chicken or baked or sautéed fish.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Peach Chutney
2½ cups peeled and chopped peaches
¾ cup finely chopped red onion
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
1½ Tbsp. finely chopped ginger root
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ cup chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Salt
Black pepper
Dried thyme
In a saucepan combine peaches, onion, sugar, vinegar, ginger root and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat slightly and cook for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. Stir in cilantro and lime juice.
Meanwhile, pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to flatten to an even thickness, about ½ inch thick. Sprinkle both sides with salt, pepper and thyme. Grill or broil until cooked through, about 6-8 minutes per side. Remove to serving plate and top with chutney.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.