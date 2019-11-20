Long ago, God told Moses to instruct the people of what they were to do after settling the land he was going to give them. These instructions were given even before the children of Israel saw the Promised Land. God told Moses that the people were to take the first fruits of the land, the very best, and take that fruit to the place of worship. There, they were to offer these gifts to God. God even told them what to say. This litany involved voicing the history of God’s people in captivity. It went further than just their captivity; it also had them recall God’s releasing them from captivity and leading them into the land where they could live off of the fruits that the land produced. After this ceremony was over, God ordered the people to hold a celebration acknowledging God’s bountiful nature. All were to participate in this joyous celebration, recognizing the power and grace of the God they served. This commemoration was not a one- time deal. It was a holy day that was to be held annually.
God is indeed a gracious God so it is no wonder that the psalmist declared all to enter God’s sanctuary with praise and thanksgiving, The Lord has dealt mercifully with those whom God claims as the community of faith. So, it is most important that amid the turkey and dressing that we too give thanks in a sincere, heartfelt way. We too are called to give thanks for our journey with God. While it may well not be like that of the children of Israel fleeing Pharaoh’s army, we too have a story of thankfulness. It is a story that can be told by each of us individually, and as a community of faith as well.
Our thankfulness must begin with our acknowledgement of what God has done for us. In the book of John, Jesus reminds those listening that he is the Bread of Life. He goes on to say that whoever comes to him will never be hungry, and that those who believe in him will never be thirsty. This conversation Jesus had with those following him occurs shortly after Jesus had fed the 5,000. Chastising the followers who were drawing near to him, he asked if they were there because he had recently fed so many, or were they there seeking something more. Jesus wanted them to know that he is much more than the provider of their daily bread; he is the source of life itself. Jesus reminds each of those who hear these words that life, sustaining life, is a gift of God. The life that God offers to each is a life that is full of joy and peace. It is a life that exudes love: love of God, love of others and indeed love of creation itself.
Our relationship with God is found through the Son, the Bread of Life. We are thankful for this Bread of Life, not because of material blessings, though we might well have some, but in the eternal blessings we find in that relationship. I sometimes wonder how those who have no relationship continue along life’s way. I question it, because to me it seems such a life is often devoid of peace and joy. I imagine that they might well view Thanksgiving Day as only Macy’s Parade, football and food. They fail to see it for what it was intended to be. While there are indeed parades, games and food, what makes this day so special is that we, you and I, have the opportunity to voice to our Creator our heartfelt thanks for all that God has done for each of us. As you sit around the table this Thanksgiving, my prayer is that you voice your thanks to the One who gives to all the Bread of Life. Happy Thanksgiving!
