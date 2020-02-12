THIS WEEK:
Feb. 12-18
Feb. 12
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Feb. 13
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m., at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan clubhouse.
Troy and Paula Haag concert 6 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $8; free under 17. Midweek Melodies series.
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 11 a.m.-noon, Romney Senior Center, 200 School St.
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 1-2 p.m., CB Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike
Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day steak dinner 4 p.m.-sold out, Paw Paw Legion Post 128. $15. New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, dessert, roll, coffee and tea.
Beginning Knitting 1-3 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. $5. Nancy Judd teaches 3 lessons, also Feb. 21. Bring 2 size 8 or 9 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yar.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Feb. 15
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Gallery reception for Jan Dodgins 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free; refreshments. Her "Come Walk With Me" exhibit opens, running to March 14.
Trivia night 7-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Grassi family hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
Feb. 16
6th annual Words of Love with Cookies 1 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free, with cookies and punch; donations accepted. Doors open at 12:30; Love Letters by A.R. Gurney read at 1:30. Bring something loving to read or just sit and listen.
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m., 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Feb. 17
Presidents Day
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m., Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Feb. 18
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Looking ahead
Feb. 19-25
HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., Feb. 19, Taggart Hall.
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., Feb. 19, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19, Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19, The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Free community dinner 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, old CBMS. Stroganoff casseroles, Green beans, applesauce, dinner rolls, dessert and drinks. Take-outs begin at 6:45 p.m. Cancelled if Hampshire County schools are closed or dismiss early.
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Dementia caregivers workshop 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, Hampshire Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building. Free. “A Walk in the World of Dementia” program focuses on family-nonprofessional caregivers. Register by calling 304-822-4947.
Film club 6-9 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 20. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all, cancelled if schools are closed for weather that day.
Romney on the Menu: theaters 5:30-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21, The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St. Rick Schneider describes the Opera House, Alpine Theater and others.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Beginning Knitting 1-3 p.m. Fri., Feb. 21, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. $5. Nancy Juddy teaches 3 lessons. Bring 2 size 8 or 9 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yar.
Chocolate House 6-8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. An open mic for young performers.
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 23, River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m. Mon., Feb. 24, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 24, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Feb. 25, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 1:30 p.m. Tues., Feb. 25, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Open to all. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison will be discussed.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Sunday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.