With the cold and flu season upon us it’s important to maintain a healthy immune system.
Eating healthy during the winter months can help us accomplish this, and means including lots of fruits and vegetables into our diets.
Fruits and vegetables high in Vitamin C are especially important because Vitamin C boosts our immunity while also protecting from infection. While citrus fruits are well known sources, we can also get Vitamin C from consuming deep orange vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and winter squash.
Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and kale are also great sources. Fruits and vegetables also have no cholesterol, they are naturally low in fat and they are high in fiber and water, so they help us feel satisfied faster.
Along with Vitamin C, citrus fruits and deep orange vegetables also contain Vitamin A. Both Vitamins A and C offer antioxidants that help combat harmful free radicals in our bodies.
Other nutrients that are important to consume during the winter months are Calcium and Vitamin D, which aid in bone health. Vitamin D and calcium can be consumed by eating dairy products. Omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases, heart attack and strokes are likewise important, and can be found in tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, trout, and sardines and specific plant-based materials, including:
Chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, and other fortified products.
The ChooseMyPlate.gov site is a great resource to help determine the amount of fruits and vegetables we should consume based on our level of physical activity, gender and age.
Generally, those who are age 14 and older and eating a standard 2,000 calorie diet should consume 2-1/2 cups of vegetables a day and 2 cups of fruits.
Other ways to help keep our bodies healthy during the winter months:
Exercise – Combining a healthy diet with outdoor or indoor exercise lowers our blood pressure, controls our body weight and improves our cardiovascular system. Exercise also does wonders for our moods and can improve mental well-being.
Hand washing – All it takes is 20 seconds and it’s especially important to help prevent the spread of germs. Wash your hands after using the restroom or coming home from work, the store or other public places.
Get enough rest –Sleeping is essential for our body. It helps us restore and rejuvenate so we can go about our day. The CDC recommends that adults should get at least seven or more hours of sleep per night.
All recipes are from the NDSU Extension Service.
Blueberry Smoothie
- 3/4 c. unsweetened 100-percent orange or pineapple juice
- 1/2 c. fruit-flavored low-fat yogurt
- 1 c. frozen, unsweetened blueberries
- Blend all ingredients well in a blender. Serve. Makes one serving.
Broccoli Salad
- 2 heads fresh broccoli
- 1/2 c. red onion, chopped
- 1/2 c. sunflower seeds
- 1 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1/4 c. sugar
- 1 c. low-fat mayonnaise
Chop broccoli into bite-sized pieces. Mix broccoli, onions, sunflower seeds and mozzarella in large bowl. In separate bowl, combine vinegar, sugar and mayonnaise. Pour over broccoli mixture and toss to coat.
Easy Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup
- 1 lb. ground beef, browned and drained
- 1 16-ounce can stewed tomatoes
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1 package dry onion soup mix
- 1 can beef broth and 1 can water
- 1 package frozen mixed vegetables
Mix all above ingredients together in a slow cooker and cook on low seven to nine hours. Makes 10 servings.
Honey Bee Fruit Salad
- 3 medium oranges, peeled and cut into pieces
- 2 bananas, peeled and sliced
- 1 pint berries (strawberries, raspberries, etc.)
- 1/2 c. orange juice
- 1/4 c. honey
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
Wash and prepare the fruit and place in a bowl. Heat the orange juice, honey and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Allow orange juice mixture to cool, then pour over fruit. If desired, sprinkle with 1/3 c. flaked coconut.
Loaded Minestrone Soup
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 large carrot, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 medium zucchini, diced
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted tomatoes with juice
- 8 oz. can tomato sauce
- 15.5 oz. can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 c. vegetable broth
- 1 c. water
- 1 c. whole wheat small pasta
- 1-1/2 c. spinach
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Parmesan (optional)
- Basil (optional)
In a large pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring often for 5-7 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Add all ingredients through water into pot and cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Remove from heat and take out bay leaf. Serve each bowl with a small amount of spinach and top with Parmesan and fresh basil if desired.
Rainbow Stew
- 2 c. diced yellow onions
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 c. diced celery
- 1 c. diced carrots
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil or salad oil
- 1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 14-ounce can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 14-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 8 c. low-sodium chicken broth, plus extra water if needed
- 1 tsp. each of dried oregano, dried thyme and dried basil
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 c. dry mini pasta shells
- 1/4 c. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeeze-dried (optional)
- Pepper (to taste)
- Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
In a large pot, sauté the onion, garlic, celery and carrots in 1 Tbsp. of oil until soft. Add tomatoes, cannellini beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, chicken broth and spices. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes.
Cook pasta in separate kettle as directed on package. Rinse with cold water. Remove bay leaves. Finely chop spinach. Add spinach and pasta to soup. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese if desired.
Lemon Tarragon Vinaigrette
- 1/4 c. oil (can use part olive oil)
- 2 Tbsp. tarragon-flavored vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. fresh tarragon, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Blend or whisk ingredients with wire whisk. Let chill overnight.
Smoked Salmon Salad
- 1 bunch spinach
- 8 oz. smoked salmon, skin removed
- 4 oz. Parmesan cheese, shredded
- 1 recipe of vinaigrette (above, or use bottled dressing)
- 1 c. cooked small pasta shells or cheese-filled tortellini, cooked
Rinse and clean the spinach and tear into bite-sized pieces. Tear the salmon into bite-sized pieces. Add chilled cooked pasta and top with Parmesan cheese. Toss with chilled vinaigrette.
Note: To decrease sodium, try using 8 oz. grilled or pan-seared salmon. Regular vinegar can be used if tarragon-flavored vinegar is not available.
Tangy Crisp Vegetables and Pasta Salad
- 1/2 c. pasta, such as shells, macaroni, etc., uncooked
- 1/4 c. vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 medium peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped cucumber
- 1/2 medium thinly sliced carrot
- 1/2 medium coarsely chopped tomato
- 1/4 coarsely chopped green or red pepper
- 1/2 c. coarsely chopped broccoli florets
- 1/2 c. thinly sliced radishes
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped green or red onion
Cook pasta according to package directions, but do not add salt to cooking water. Drain, rinse with cool water and drain again.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Stir and heat over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, but do not boil. Let cool.
Rinse, drain and chop remaining ingredients. Combine in a shallow container, such as an 8-inch by 8-inch pan. Add cooked pasta and vinegar mixture. Mix gently. Cover and refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to blend. Serve cold using a slotted spoon. Cover and refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes six servings.
