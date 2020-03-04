Trees whose leaves have opened can survive a frost, but when it hits the flowering buds of fruit trees, the buds do not regenerate, causing loss of fruit, many times the bulk of the crop.
Some flowering plants have a very short window for pollination, especially when done by specific pollinators. If the plant blooms too early, the insect or bird required for its pollination may not have arrived on the scene yet and that could have dire consequences.
Thanks to this erratic warm weather, our daffodils are up 4 inches, as are 2 daylily plants, and the hyacinth are sprouting up. The quince (Chaenomeles) has always been impatient and she is filled with red buds and is blooming sporadically.
The Spirea and baby’s breath (Gypsophila) shrubs are also full of buds. The wild rose has bright green stems and is leafing out. They are surviving now, but it would be foolish to think we won’t have several frigid frost-filled nights causing many of them to die.
Spring is going to arrive and we need to be ready. Our outdoor plants are thoroughly confused and indoors, our houseplants, except for the spider, are beginning to look sad. Even the calla lily needs to be outdoors.
We are coming to the end of the winter season and they are just as ready for spring and summer as we are. If yours could use a boost, here are a few things to try.
Sun is always an excellent motivator, but bear in mind it is changing position and getting stronger as the days go on. Plants that basked in full sun all winter need moved to areas where they get sun in the morning, but not the hot afternoon sun yet.
Even lovers of full sun need to be reintroduced slowly. As they become accustomed to the sun, begin watering a bit more and add some diluted liquid fertilizer. I usually begin with half strength and work up to full strength fertilizer by time to put them outdoors for their summer vacation.
We are obviously not even close to putting them outdoors, so only fertilize every 2 weeks at most until the end of April, and we’ll talk then. When fertilizing, water first, always with warm water, to be sure the soil is not dry, or the fertilizer will burn the roots.
The winter sun is changing, so keep an eye on them.
Recently I saw an easy homemade trap for those nasty aphids that can commandeer a houseplant. Get a yellow or red Solo cup and cover the outside with a thin layer of Vaseline. Then place it upside down on a stick (I used a chopstick) and push it in the soil.
The aphids are attracted to the color and will get stuck in the Vaseline. This will work for aphids and other flying pests. Maybe I need to try this on those horrible fruit flies this summer. Hanging by a string over my kitchen sink, those cups would be handy and ever so attractive.
Now, about that spider plant. She was listless all summer on the porch and I was afraid she would get worse when brought indoors, so I gave her a shot of very diluted fertilizer when I brought her in.
Well, she perked up and the baby spiders are more proliferate than they have ever been. Where she hangs on the porch it’s almost all shade and inside it’s a lot of indirect light. This year we’ll try her with morning sun.
Unfortunately, the wren will see the plant as an excellent nesting spot, so it will be a challenge for both of us.
I ordered milkweed and several other wildflower seeds for the power line. I have a lot of moonflower seeds that can go there also.
The dahlias in the window boxes are wintering inside and should revive nicely. They made a wonderful addition to the porch plants last year. Two geraniums are wintering indoors and one is fading fast, so some diluted fertilizer is on the list for them.
Writing about deer-proof plants has been very helpful as we’ve been planning our garden and they will definitely be what we begin with this spring. It is going to be very interesting to see what survived and what didn’t.
I love cut flowers in the house and beautiful hanging baskets on the porch and deck. The baskets are easy, but the cut flowers may need some rearranging in the garden.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
