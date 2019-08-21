Most of us have heard the saying, “Rules were meant to be broken.”
And while I think that statement causes many of us to stop and pause, I must admit when I’m driving down an open highway, no vehicles in sight, my driving reflects the truth of this statement. For most of my life, however, I try to live counter to this statement.
I try to obey the laws and play by the rules. In the Gospel lesson I want to share with you, Luke 13:10-1, however, it seems as if Jesus’ words and actions are closer to “Rules are meant to be broken.” than to “Follow the rules.”
Remember, he gave us some rules to follow, didn’t he? So, what’s going on here? Is he being wishy-washy?
In this passage, Jesus was teaching in the synagogue on the Sabbath. During this time, he saw a woman who had been physically disabled. Her disability had gone on for 18 years.
Think of that, for 18 years she walked, bent over, unable to stand straight. Jesus saw this and healed her. As soon as she was healed, she began to praise God.
That was not the response from the synagogue leaders. They were aghast that Jesus would heal on the Sabbath, reminding him there were 6 other days for that. The Sabbath was a holy day, where no work was allowed.
To do so was to break a rule. This was one of the big rules.
How does Jesus respond? He challenges their rules by reminding them that if they can free one of their animals on the Sabbath, surely, he could free one held in bandage as well.
I don’t think Jesus was thumbing his nose at the rule for worshipping on the Sabbath. As the Son of God, he knew that the Sabbath was a day of restoration, of reuniting with one’s creator, of replenishing the soul.
But in the day that Jesus walked the earth, there were so many religious rules and regulations that the result was that the people were in bondage by them as much as that woman whom Jesus healed.
Jesus came to remind the religious leaders that true worship is rooted in a relationship with the Creator, not in a bunch of “do’s” and “don’ts.”
We would do well to look closely at this passage. It reminds me that one can have a lively discussion on the various rules the Church of today has.
The sacrament of baptism comes to mind. There are a wide variety of beliefs about baptism, infant baptism, rebaptism, even how one is baptized.
Do you think if Christ were among us, he might say, “Is the focus on the method you use, the age of the one being baptized? Shouldn’t the focus be on the one confessing her/his sins and becoming a member of the Church?”
I don’t think Jesus had an issue with rules. I do think he had an issue with folks who were so bound to the rules that they failed to meet the needs of the people. Those rules were meant to draw folks closer to God, not further away.
At the end of the passage one reads that the people watching rejoiced at what they saw. I think they rejoiced because they saw what the faith community could be.
They saw one who was hurting, healed. They saw in that healing the recognition of that individual as one of God’s creations, beloved by the Creator.
May the Church today be a place where God meets us, strengthens us, and heals us, just as Jesus did on the Sabbath day so long ago.
