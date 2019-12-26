Potomac Highlands Guild held its annual all-staff Christmas party on Dec. 6 in the training facility at Fisher Straight.
PHG recognized some outstanding staff and behavioral health advocates during this party. Employees receiving the employee-of-the-year awards for exemplary behavioral healthcare work were:
• Sarah Dunn, RYSC Coordinator located in PHG’s Hardy County office, received the Wanda Carr Award;
• Teresa Mowery, Day Treatment/Residential Coordinator for Hardy County located in the Day Treatment facility at Fisher Straight, received the Ila Keller Award; and
• Stacie Kinnie, Finance Clerk located in the Hampshire County office received the Evelyn Bean Award.
All 3 women were presented with a plaque, a gift card and extra annual leave hours to use.
PHG also recognized Doug Pixlar, general manager of Potomac Valley Transit Authority, for being an outstanding member of the community and partner who has gone above and beyond providing transportation for clients in need, presenting him with the Craig Curtis Behavioral Health Award.
Finally, PHG employees with 25 or more years of service were recognized: Juanita Haslacker, Community Focus Support Supervisor, 27 years; Carol Hendrix, Accounts Receivable, 29 years; Teresa Landis, Accounts Payable, 31 years; Bonnie Kisamore, Office Manager, 32 years; Michael Landis, Executive Director, 33 years; and Kathy Murphy, Psychologist, 37 years.
PHG observed a moment of silence for Debra Herron, Residential Supervisor for Hampshire/Mineral County sites, who passed away on Nov. 30 and had been with PHG for 28 years. Her award had been presented to her granddaughter, Calia.
