Spotlight
Potomac State College has recognized 153 students on the President’s list for fall 2019.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade point average while maintaining a full-time student status.
Hampshire residents on the President’s List include:
Augusta: Dylan Corbin, Bethany Hott, Adam Sine, Darren Smith
Bloomery: Julie Barnes
Green Spring: Olivia Kesner
Rio: Jesse Fitzwater
Romney: Allison Cowgill, Beverly Dean, Brandon Judy, Jeffrey Malcolm, Nicole Timbrook
Shanks: Brian Marple
Springfield: Benjamin Ritz
On the Fall 2019 dean’s list, with GPAs of 3.0 to 3.69, carrying at least 12 hours, are:
Augusta: Vincent Carver, Katie Dehaven, Kenzie Ganoe, Desree Guthrie, Jarrett Hott, Kimberly Moreland, Jason Ramey
Capon Bridge: Hannah Bradley, Madison Loy, Austin Peacemaker, Jamie Warfield
Green Spring: Brittany Nelson, Alexander Ritchie
Points: Amirah Anderson
Purgitsville: Scott Hatfield, Gavin High
Romney: Joshua Berryman, Sarah Billmeyer, Chelsea Combs, Mackenzie Cook, Amanda Crawford, Trey Dawson, Amanda Kidwell, Kelsie Lemasters, Sara Sechler, Glen Spaid
Slanesville: Noah Poore
Springfield: William Kegg, Ivy Lloyd, Austin Myers, Elijah Readd
9 earn Shepherd honors
Nine Hampshire County residents are among 928 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
Dean’s List members must maintain a 3.4 grade-point average and carry at least 15 hours or be in a professional teaching block.
The Hampshire honorees are:
Augusta: Ashton R. McDonald, Susannah R. Sine and Alyssa M. Ward
Capon Bridge: Makayla E. Gibson
Green Spring: Kennedy M. Canan
Romney: Merritt Purol
Springfield: Shalyn N. Collett and Maryanna Milleson
Slanesville: Kevin L. Benson
