Potomac State College has recognized 153 students on the President’s list for fall 2019.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade point average while maintaining a full-time student status.

Hampshire residents on the President’s List include:

Augusta:  Dylan Corbin, Bethany Hott, Adam Sine, Darren Smith

Bloomery: Julie Barnes

Green Spring: Olivia Kesner

Rio: Jesse Fitzwater

Romney: Allison Cowgill, Beverly Dean, Brandon Judy, Jeffrey Malcolm, Nicole Timbrook

Shanks: Brian Marple

Springfield: Benjamin Ritz

On the Fall 2019 dean’s list, with GPAs of 3.0 to 3.69, carrying at least 12 hours, are:

Augusta: Vincent Carver, Katie Dehaven, Kenzie Ganoe, Desree Guthrie, Jarrett Hott, Kimberly Moreland, Jason Ramey

Capon Bridge: Hannah Bradley, Madison Loy, Austin Peacemaker, Jamie Warfield

Green Spring: Brittany Nelson, Alexander Ritchie

Points: Amirah Anderson

Purgitsville: Scott Hatfield, Gavin High

Romney: Joshua Berryman, Sarah Billmeyer, Chelsea Combs, Mackenzie Cook, Amanda Crawford, Trey Dawson, Amanda Kidwell, Kelsie Lemasters, Sara Sechler, Glen Spaid

Slanesville: Noah Poore

Springfield: William Kegg, Ivy Lloyd, Austin Myers, Elijah Readd

9 earn Shepherd honors

Nine Hampshire County residents are among 928 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.

Dean’s List members must maintain a 3.4 grade-point average and carry at least 15 hours or be in a professional teaching block.

The Hampshire honorees are:

Augusta: Ashton R. McDonald, Susannah R. Sine and Alyssa M. Ward

Capon Bridge: Makayla E. Gibson     

Green Spring: Kennedy M. Canan

Romney: Merritt Purol 

Springfield: Shalyn N. Collett and Maryanna Milleson   

Slanesville: Kevin L. Benson   

