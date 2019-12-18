ROMNEY — Since September, the 50 Cub Scouts of Romney Pack 32 have been busy doing a variety of activities in addition to their normal den activities and advancements: as an entire pack, the Scouts have participated in a hike up Ice Mountain, a Halloween costume and pizza party that made taking attendance nearly impossible, community service projects and the annual Pinewood Derby car races.
Participating in service projects is one way that the Cub Scouts demonstrate citizenship and character building. Over the past 3 months the Cub Scouts, leaders and families of Pack 32 have recorded a total of 170 service hours working on the Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Project, Toys from the Heart at Esther’s House and general grounds maintenance at their sponsoring organization Romney First United Methodist Church. This is the fifth year that the pack has participated in the food box program, which qualified the following Cub Scouts for the international World Scout Committee’s Messengers of Peace award: Bentley Bean, Gage and Sadie Fields, Roger and Whitney Haines, Seth Haza, Bocki Heavner, Christian Mattingly, Zack Malcolm, Oliver Miller, Jeffery and Nathaniel Moyer, Zane Park, Miguel Salinas, Kameron Skipper, Ethan Snyder, Hunter Stankwich, Brayden, Kayden and Paris Stewart and Ruben Terrazas. Additionally, the following registered adult leaders qualified for the Messengers of Peace award: Ben Fields, Kerri Haza, Rick Hillenbrand, Rod Jackman, Kent Wagoner, Crystal Terrazas and Audrey White. This year the food box program packed approximately 275 boxes of fresh and shelf stable foods, which is enough food for over 4,400 meals.
Filling and moving heavy boxes filled with food builds up an appetite, so after the food box service project the Scouts, leaders and family members moved to the Romney Volunteer Fire Department where they were joined by the Signing Scouts den from the from the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind to share a breakfast with Santa.
On a crisp October Saturday morning, West Virginia Chapter of the Nature Conservancy docent Bob Sinclair led approximately 40 Cub Scouts, leaders and family members on a hike to the ice vents along the North River, and then to the top of Ice Mountain, where everyone could look across the valley westward toward Slanesville and beyond. Starting at the historic North River Mills Inn, the group hiking to the top of the mountain ranged in age from 4 to ‘senior citizen,’ and included several people who had never been to Ice Mountain before, despite living in Hampshire County for decades.
Since May 1953, Cub Scouts around the world have been carving Pinewood Derby cars out of a wood block approximately 7 inches long by 1.75 inches wide by 1.25 inches tall. Even people who have never been associated with Cub Scouts have heard of Pinewood Derby car racing. Over the past several weeks the Cub Scouts, with varying degrees of adult help, have been building their cars. In early December the pack held a ‘workshop’ to help the Scouts build their cars. Every aspect of building the cars was covered during the workshop, from designing the cars, to rough shaping of designs using a bandsaw, to getting the cars up to the maximum allowed weight of 5.0 ounces by the addition of melted metal in recesses drilled into the underside, to final shaping and sanding, painting and decorating. Pizza and beverages were provided to help fuel the Scouts and adults as the cars took shape, and when the workshop concluded a dozen boys and girls settled down to watch a couple of movies with popcorn before settling into separate sleeping quarters for an overnight lock-in.
With great anticipation, the pack raced their Pinewood Derby cars in the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church on the afternoon of Sunday, December 15. As always, the competition was keen, taking 3-plus hours of racing, with many photo finishes and video reviews to determine the fastest cars. In an extremely tight runoff, Dailey Timbrook, of Augusta Elementary School, prevailed with the fast car in the pack, followed closely by Zack Malcolm of Springfield – Green Spring Elementary School and then Kameron Skipper of Romney Elementary School. All three of these Scouts and their cars are now eligible to move on to the district races in a few months. Seth Haza, also from Springfield – Green Spring Elementary School, had the car voted by those in attendance as having the best-looking car, winning the People’s Choice award.
Den by den results of the Pinewood Derby are: “Signing Scouts”: Fastest car- Brayden Allinut, Show car – Raiden Haywood; Lions (Kindergarten): Fastest car – Bentley Bean, Show car – Sadie Fields; Tigers (1st Grade): Fastest car – Kameron Skipper, Show car – Adrian Martin; Wolves (2nd Grade): Fastest and Show car – Gage Fields; Bears (3rd Graders): Fastest and Show car – Seth Haza; Webelos (4th Graders): Fastest car – Zack Malcolm, Show car – Joe Mullins; Arrow of Light (5th Graders): Fastest car – Daily Timbrook, Show car – Oliver Miller. Like the overall pack winners for Speed and Peoples’ Choice, each of these Scouts received a trophy.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind. They meet every Wednesday when school is in session at 7 p.m. in Romney First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall. If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late to start. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835.
