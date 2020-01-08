’Tis the season for garden planning. Although several winter months separate us from springtime it is never too early to start the planning process.
One way to achieve gardening goals is to spend time before the season planning crop schedules and preparing garden beds. Listed below are five steps to take in January to prepare for gardening success.
Step 1. Garden Location
A garden’s success is largely determined by its location. The ideal garden spot is located away from bordering trees and shrubs that can create shade and harbor disease.
Avoid ground with a history of compaction or flood damage. Choosing a garden location close to the house will reduce the amount of time spent lugging equipment and produce from the garden to the house and vice versa. Gardens located in visible areas of the yard serve as living reminders for garden tasks.
Plant close to a water source to avoid dragging hoses or carrying buckets. Deer-proofing the garden can be a challenge. Typical deer exclusion fencing is 8 feet tall and made from welded wire.
Homemade deer-exclusion options include hanging bags of human hair or soap. Although not as effective as fencing they may provide protection in lower-pressure areas.
Some gardens may need wind protection. Natural windbreaks take a few years to mature but provide many valuable resources to the home ecosystem. Windbreaks consist of a layer of shrubs or trees planted on the side of the garden with prevailing winds.
Artificial windbreaks, like woven plastic netting can also be used. These materials must be porous to allow some of the wind to filter through.
Step 2. Soil, Soil, Soil
Soil health is the key to garden health. Soil tests should be completed before the growing season. With a soil probe, or bucket and shovel, a representative soil sample can be collected and sent to the WVU Soil Testing Lab.
One sample is enough to represent a 5- to 10-acre field; however, raised beds require a sample from each bed. Visit the county extension office for resources on collecting and mailing soil samples.
Soil improvement is an ongoing process. January is a great time for building a compost bin. Compost is a slow-release fertilizer made from organic material. Make compost by adding decaying material, including last year’s garden clippings, animal manure, food scraps and old straw.
Select a location for your compost bin somewhere close to the garden but away from everyday activities.
Step 3. What to Grow
When choosing crops, start with your shopping list and plan backwards. Fresh tomatoes and peppers in August require seeds to be started indoors in early spring. Luckily, the WVU Extension garden calendar removes the guesswork as it includes planting dates for crops well suited to this area.
The calendar also showcases many regionally adapted cultivars, like the Candy Roaster Squash and Brandywine tomato. (I plan on including many West Virginia heirlooms in my garden this year to celebrate moving to Hampshire County.)
Be sure to include some greens like lettuce, spinach and swiss chard, fruits like tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini, and roots like carrots, radishes, turnips and potatoes. Inter-planting herbs and spices adds an extra layer of life to your garden and to your harvest. Succession planting maximizes garden space.
Short season crops, like radishes, will be mature in as little as 30 days. Long season crops, like sweet potatoes and pumpkins, can take as long as 100 to 120 days. Longer harvesting periods can be obtained by planting short season crops like carrots and lettuce every few weeks starting in the spring.
Step 4. Garden Layout
Each crop must have a home in the garden. Start by grouping short season and long season crops together. For example, tomatoes and peppers will stay in the garden all season and can be grouped together.
Grouping short-season crops together provides more space for a second seeding. Consider devoting one raised bed to root crops like beets, radishes, carrots and turnips. This bed can be planted into salad greens after the initial harvest.
Tall crops should be placed on the north and west sides of the garden to prevent shading.
Some crops benefit from being grown together. Beans grow well with carrots and beets. Crops in the Brassicaceae family, including broccoli, kale and arugula, grow well with aromatic herbs like dill, celery and rosemary. Include room for paths and trellis structures in the garden layout.
Step 5. Prepare your Equipment
January is a great time to assess garden equipment. Dig though tool inventories and determine what items should be repaired or tossed away.
Some useful garden items to add to the toolshed include shovels, hori hori garden knives, rakes, rain gauges and hand trowels. Garden seeders can save time when planning large beds of vegetables, plus the straight rows look nice and neat.
New raised beds can be built and filled with soil during the warmer days. Lights for indoor seed starting can be cleaned off and tested. Small, green seedlings will bring some garden joy inside during the cool month of February.
For a head start on preparation and planning, stop by the WVU Extension office in Romney and pick up a garden calendar.
Carrot Cookie
- 1/2 cup margarine (soft)
- 1 cup honey
- 1 cup carrot (grated raw)
- 2 egg whites (well beaten)
- 2 cups flour (all purpose)
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 cups oatmeal, quick cooking (raw)
- 1 cup raisins
In a large bowl, cream together margarine and honey. Stir in carrots and egg whites.
Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, oatmeal and raisins. Gradually stir flour-oatmeal mixture into creamed mixture, just until all flour is mixed. Do not over mix.
Drop from teaspoon on greased baking sheet. Flatten slightly and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
Beet, Walnut and Goat Cheese Salad
For salad:
- 6 medium or 3 large beets
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1/4 pound salad greens (rinsed and then dried in a salad spinner or with paper towels), torn into pieces (equals about 6 cups)
- 4 oz. goat cheese (optional)
- For dressing:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped sweet onion, finely chopped
- Dash of salt and freshly ground pepper
Cut off all but 1 to 2 inches of the beet stems and leave the root on the bottom. This helps retain the flavor and minimizes the amount of color that bleeds out during cooking.
Gently wash the beets, trying not to break the skin. Place beets in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Cover saucepan and bring water to a boil. Then, reduce heat and simmer until beets are tender. Small beets may cook in as little as 20 minutes; large beets may take an hour or more. Test for tenderness by sticking the edge of a sharp knife through to the center of a beet.
Plunge beets into cold water to cool. Rub the skins off with your hands — it may work best to do this under running water. Wearing clean, kitchen gloves will prevent your hands from becoming stained. I like to keep some of the inexpensive disposable, plastic gloves on hand for tasks such as this. Cut beets into chunks.
Toast the walnuts in a dry skillet at medium heat for 3 - 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove them immediately when they become fragrant and just begin to darken.
Combine the salad greens and the walnuts. Make the salad dressing by combining all the ingredients and shaking in a small jar with a tightly closed lid or mixing with a wire whip until the dressing becomes thick and creamy.
Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the salad dressing. Mix the rest of the dressing with the salad greens and walnuts. In a separate bowl, combine the reserved dressing with the beets.
Arrange the salad greens on 4 to 6 salad plates. Top with the beets. Crumble the goat cheese on top. Serve soon after plating.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Creamy Squash Soup
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 6 cup butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 3 cup chicken broth (plus extra to adjust consistency if needed)
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 3/4 tsp. dried rubbed sage (or to taste)
- 16 oz. light cream cheese
In a large saucepan, sauté onions in butter until tender. Add squash, chicken broth, cayenne and black pepper, and sage. Bring to a boil and cook 20 minutes or until squash is tender.
Puree the squash mixture and cream cheese in a blender or food processor in batches until smooth. Return to saucepan and heat through. Do not allow to boil. If the soup needs thinning, add additional chicken broth until desired consistency is reached.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension
Curried Carrots and Peas with Shrimp
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil or cooking oil
- 2 cups coarsely shredded or julienne carrots
- 1 large leek, chopped (about 2 cups)
- 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
- 1 Tbsp. curry powder
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 cup fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp. nonfat plain yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 cup fresh or frozen (thawed) peas
- 1 lb. peeled, deveined medium fresh shrimp (may be frozen)
- 1 cup dry brown rice, cooked
Add oil to a large, deep skillet and heat over medium heat. Add carrots, leek and garlic. Sauté mixture about 5-8 minutes, or until carrots and leek are tender.
Add curry, pepper, and flour to skillet and stir to coat vegetables. Add broth and stir until sauce thickens.
Reduce heat to low and stir in yogurt, juice, parsley, and peas. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is heated through and peas are tender. (Avoid boiling mixture as yogurt could curdle.)
Add shrimp and cook until they are opaque and tender. Serve over rice.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Cranberry and Spinach Sweet Potatoes
- Cooking spray
- 4 medium sweet potatoes
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 6 cups fresh spinach
- 4 Tbsp. dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup pecans, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray.
Pierce each sweet potato a few times with a knife and bake on baking sheet for 50 minutes or until soft. Allow sweet potatoes to cool slightly.
When sweet potatoes have about 15 minutes left to cook, prepare spinach. Add oil, garlic powder, and spinach to skillet. Sauté until spinach is wilted (2 to 3 minutes).
Let potatoes cool slightly, carefully slice them open from end to end, but do not slice through the bottom of the potato. Use a fork to lightly mash the insides. Divide the spinach among the four potatoes. Top each potato with cranberries and pecans.
Source: Alabama Extension Services
Baked Chicken and Vegetables
- 4 potatoes (sliced)
- 6 carrots (sliced)
- 1 onion (large, quartered)
- 1 chicken (raw, cut into pieces, skin removed)
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place potatoes, carrots and onions in a large roasting pan. Put chicken pieces on top of the vegetables. Mix water, thyme and pepper. Pour over chicken and vegetables. Spoon juices over chicken once or twice during cooking.
Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour or more until browned and tender.
Source: University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension Service
