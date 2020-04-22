I went to Walmart: mask on, ready for some serious speed shopping.
When I stepped into the store, it felt…eerie. It was bizarrely quiet; some people were wearing masks, but the overwhelming difference from my usual store trips was that no one was really talking to each other.
When I was a kid I would go to the grocery store with my mom, and she would sometimes see someone she knew and stop and chat. Maybe it was another PTO mom, maybe a college friend, maybe someone from my dad’s job, whoever. As a brat, I took that time during her conversation to roam around the surrounding store aisles, touching things I probably ought not to, trying to squeeze myself into the freezer section, you know. Misbehaving.
There was nothing like that at the Walmart this weekend.
Everyone was trying their best to follow the rules. Social distancing protocol was in place and one-way arrows in the aisles were being obeyed to the best of everyone’s abilities.
I understand it’s a necessary evil. But it just seemed cold.
Not that I have yet reached the point where I have completely turned into my mother (though, more often than not, I’ll open my mouth and Ruth comes out), but I like the social element of going to the store. I like striking up a conversation with folks who, like me, can’t decide which Progresso soup they want to buy. I like to offer an opinion on my favorite coffee creamer flavor when I see someone debating between hazelnut and French vanilla. I like the chitchat. I was missing the warmth of the friendly smiles that are now hidden by scraps of cloth.
While my store trip on Friday had me a little down in the dumps (but hey, I have food now so that I can properly eat my feelings), Saturday was the warmest day I had in a while.
I got to use Zoom to have a “virtual happy hour” with my brothers and some of my cousins that I’m pretty close with. We all got to chat for hours, catching up on what we’ve got going and how we’re staying safe.
Alma is a broadcast journalist in North Carolina working from home, and she has to record her sound sitting on the floor in her closet because it has the best acoustics.
Grace works in fashion in New York City, and she’s going into her 3rd week in her apartment, making masks to send to her aunt’s hospital.
Cate is a senior in college, and she’s finishing up her senior year online, unable to spend the last few weeks of her college career with her friends.
Nate just came into possession of some new porch furniture, which he’s excited to use when he moves in a couple weeks.
Matt is growing his hair out, and all I can say is YIKES.
Everyone is worried about the virus. Many of us are worried about our jobs. We all want everyone in the family to stay safe, and right now, it’s all weighing pretty heavy on us.
But for the few hours that we got to hang out, each of us in our own living rooms, our smiles weren’t covered by masks.
Life didn’t seem so chilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.