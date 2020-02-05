I had Hello Kitty Uno cards, Hello Kitty pajamas, Hello Kitty jewelry, Hello Kitty undergarments and Hello Kitty T-shirts. Every time I’d unwrap one of these things, my husband would grin and say, “See, it has your name on it. I had it monogrammed for you.”
Fast forward a few years, and I now have a drawer full of T-shirts with the word “Savage” on them. It’s the same gift idea, just with a different name.
I have shirts printed with the words, “Sorta sweet. Sorta a Savage,” and “Mother of Savages.” Not to mention, all the high school fan wear I own with “Savage” and our daughter’s soccer number on the back.
I love wearing those shirts and sitting beside my friend with the last name “Hott.” It makes me smile to think of the opposing fans sitting behind us seeing, “Hott Savage,” when looking toward the soccer pitch.
My T-shirt drawer also has a new shirt I bought for myself this fall after spending the day taking our 17-year-old daughter to buy business casual clothing.
When we came home, my husband asked how it went. I simply pulled out the brand-new black T-shirt with sequin letters that read “Thankful for Wine.” He needed no further explanation.
As fun as all these shirts are, there’s a couple of others in my drawer that give me pause. I have one that has the words, “Choose Kind. Share a Smile,” and another with, “Be a Kind Human.”
Of course, I love the messaging of both. However, it makes me a little sad that there’s a market for selling adults shirts with words on them that shouldn’t have to be spoken.
When did being kind go from occurring naturally to a social movement?
I recently attended a lecture on how to best support kids who have suffered childhood trauma. The speaker spent a good bit of time highlighting our society’s dwindling empathy for others.
He indicated that many people are struggling with moving past “how am I right and you’re wrong,” to get to a place where they try to understand and feel with the other person. He identified several conflict escalators, such as blaming, name calling, refusing to listen, threatening/demeaning others, yelling, and obvious lying.
He then challenged us to go on social media and see how long it took to find them all. It didn’t take very long.
How sad is that?
The Golden Rule is something our children learned at a very young age. We still, sometimes, remind them of it when they’re not treating others the way they’d want to be treated.
It’s not just a rule to remember. It’s a rule to live by. The things we say, the things we type and the things we do, have consequences.
In other words, are we putting ourselves in someone else’s monogrammed shirt and trying to walk around it?
