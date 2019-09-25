Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Sept. 25
HC Diabetic Support Group 1 p.m., Romney Senior Center. For more info call Pam Francis RN, diabetic educator, 304-813-6588.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m., HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m., HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Sept. 26
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m., CB Ruritan Community Center.
Craft night 5 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Making scarecrow bottles. Supplies provided.
Sept. 27
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Rain Crow concert 6-9 p.m., CB fire hall grounds. Opening for Founders Day festival.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Sept. 28
Sept. 29
Sept. 30
Oct. 1
HC Arts Council planning session 4-5:30 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Looking ahead
Oct. 2-8
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m. Wed., Oct. 2, CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 2, USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 3, Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 3, Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Drawing Club 6:30-8 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 3, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 5, River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 1-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 5, River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
Jim Townsend concert 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 5, River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
Tea With Mrs. Edwards 2-4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6, Fort Edwards Visitors Center, Capon Bridge. Free. Enjoy some Colonial-era treats and explore the history of Fort Edwards.
Solar open house 3-5 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. See what the River House has accomplished in a year of solar power.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m. Mon., Oct. 7, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 7, HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 7, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: movement. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Oct. 8, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m. Tues., Oct. 8, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., Oct. 8, Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. Tues., Oct. 8. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., Oct. 8, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
AND BEYOND …
Grant-writing seminar Nov. 6-7, South Branch Inn, Sunrise Summit. Sponsored by Volunteer West Vriginia. Register by calling Moya Doneghy at 304-558-0111.
Crafter/vender tables available for Fall Fest at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center, Sat., Oct. 12. Call Melinda Racey at 304-496-9116.
Recycling newspapers, magazines and catalogs, cardboard, clean steal, aluminum 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
