On Saturday, March 7, the Timber Ridge Church served a fundraising pancake breakfast to assist the Hospice of the Panhandle with the work they do in our community. They served about 95 meals and raised about $1,600 for the Hospice.
On Saturday, March 14, Hebron Church will serve their first of 2 annual oyster dinners, beginning at 4 p.m.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club, on Saturday, March 21, will hold their annual surf and turf dinner at 6 p.m. This is a pre-sold event. You must reserve your ticket by March 17 with any club member.
On Thursday, March 19, the community dinner at the Old Capon Bridge School will feature a typical St. Patrick’s Day meal.
The Capon Springs Fire Dept. will hold a smorgasbord dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 22.
Happy birthday wishes to: Lydia Kump, March 14; Mabel Davis, March 15; Colton Spaid, March 18; Joy Maslowski, March 20; Charles Macomber, March 21; and Betty Larrick, March 23.
