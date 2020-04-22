I hope you are all watching those weather forecasts and bringing your plants inside or covering them when cold night temps are called for. This is especially true for any water features in your yard. Larry unplugged the heated birdbath and found it frozen after a cold night.
All of the wildflowers are blooming, and the perennials are getting tall. The deer have not been in to bother anything since we put that Milorganite around the perimeter of the garden. They did, however, eat the grape hyacinths (Muscari) growing by the drive. It’s one of those things where you are almost afraid to believe they’ll stay away. Aside from some Potentilla, we are not replacing or adding much to the garden this year. So, we shall see what survives and what doesn’t. Remember to leave the dandelions for the bees. I have seen pollinators visiting the spring beauties and other small wildflowers, too.
With the heavy winds we are still experiencing, it would be a good idea to give new trees or shrubs some support. I realize this is normally a winter problem, but better safe than sorry. You don’t want to lose any new plantings.
This is not time for plastic coverings all around them, just some stakes or maybe some tomato cages would work for small trees. It’s always good for them to acquire some resilience to the wind, but these winds we’re having are well past that point.
It was a really good year for daffodils and the best part about them is they require minimal maintenance and can live for decades in your garden. Planting early, mid and late spring varieties will guarantee the longest bloom time.
Just remember the leaves need exposed to sunlight to promote next year’s flowers, so don’t braid or cut them back after the blooms are gone. Interplanting with some grassy looking Liriope will give them some camouflage if you need it. When planting in the fall, choose a sunny spot and use good soil that drains well as all bulbs will rot if planted in waterlogged soil. If your bulbs don’t flower well despite your best efforts, it may be due to poor soil or maybe it’s too alkaline. Get out your pH meter and check it. In order for them to be able to access the most nutrients from the soil, they need a pH of between 6.0 and 7.0. So, make any amendments necessary.
If it’s just poor soil, make a note to add some bulb food next year when the leaves appear and a bit more when they flower. Fertilizing then will give the bulbs a boost when they need it most. Or you can always move them to a better place.
If you need a dependable spring blooming plant for a shady garden, wood poppies (Stylophorum diphyllum) are a good choice. In soil rich in humus they will provide you with lovely green foliage and yellow flowers for many years to come.
They propagate with seeds that are carried through the wind and can fill in an area very quickly. Put them somewhere they can roam and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by their to ability to fill in a vacant space.
Ferns can be divided now or in the fall. Begin by removing any dead material around the crown. Some ferns have rhizomes that spread out in a lacy pattern barely under the soil, so dig them tentatively at first to see where they are.
Then carefully lift and move low growing ones where you want them. Ferns growing in a clump will need to have the whole clump dug up and separated before you transplant them. Putting some leaf mold or peat in the bottom of the hole when you plant them and adding a shallow layer of mulch on top will help them retain their moisture.
And always be sure there is a growing tip or several fronds sticking up and don’t plant them deeper than they were growing.
We are planting some Cleomes this year. Thank you again to the person who left the seeds at the Review office for me. I am anxious to see them growing. In a sunny spot with good soil (add a little compost), they can grow up to 4 feet tall and will provide lovely cut flowers through fall and for many years to come.
I have some Nigella that will pair with the spider flowers very nicely. Bear in mind both plants will reseed, so give them a location where they can wander.
I want to remind you again about the uses of an old mailbox in the yard. We have a couple in different areas of the garden and they hold various tools, paper towels, plant markers and scissors.
You can decorate it with flowers or whatever strikes your fancy. They keep everything dry all year.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
