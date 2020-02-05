The winter has been an open winter: little snow, but some ice. The older folks before me always said the first 3 days of January ruled the first 3 months of winter. So far, January has been right. We will have to see what February and March is like.
Nina Mason visited her sister, Lillian Funkhouser, in Moorefield one night last week while her daughter Donna and son-in-law Burl Charlton went to a ball game in Petersburg to see grandchildren, J. J. and Parker Charlton in a game. Enjoyed my evening with my sister.
Burl and Donna Charlton spent the weekend in Harrisonburg, Va., with Meredith Charlton while Amanda and Joe Lombardo were out of town for Joe’s granddad’s funeral.
Deepest sympathy to the Geneva Hawse family and anyone else I have missed.
Last Sunday we celebrated Amanda and Brittney Ruckmans’ birthdays at the Olive Garden in Winchester. Everyone enjoyed.
Not much news, I think everyone is staying in this winter.
Any news to share, please call Holly or I. Thanks.
Until next time, stay well and enjoy life. God bless.
