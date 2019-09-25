On Sunday, Oct. 29, following morning worship service, the Timer Ridge Christian Church will have a carry-in lunch.
Please join them for worship and bring your favorite fall covered dish and share in the worship and fellowship.
The church will also be having their annual Fall Harvest Party on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. All children of all ages are invited to attend for a fun evening of games, hot dog roast, and a hay ride.
The annual Fall Bash at the Capon Spring Fire Department was well attended. I heard someone say about 300 attended.
I didn’t win any of the drawings but the food and the weather were great and knowing that the cost of the ticket goes to support the fire department, which does a great job in the community, made it a worthwhile afternoon.
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Willow Chapel Church will be held on Nov. 30. Light refreshments will be served and entertainment will be by the Rye family.
If you would like to place a light on the tree in memory of a loved one contact the church by Oct. 30.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding a chicken barbeque dinner and silent auction on Oct. 19. The club house will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the 17th and 18th if you would like to donate an item to the auction or view and bid on the items already displayed. All proceeds from this event go to support the clubs scholarship fund for graduating seniors next year.
Happy birthday wishes to Joan Whitacre, Sept. 27; Margaret Orndorff, Oct. 4; Chase Brill, Oct. 6; Brenda Davis, Oct. 7; Grace Vanderlinden, Oct. 10. A special birthday wish to my nephew, Ernie Oakes (who lives in Florida) on Oct. 9.
Congratulations to Dwain and Janet Fries who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.