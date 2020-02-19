100 Years Ago — Feb. 18, 1920
“People are too considerate ever to say what they really think of the appearance of a ‘new’ baby, but if they weren’t they’d say it looked like a piece of wrinkled red flannel.”
We have been having another touch of real winter weather the past few days. Saturday was comparatively mild, melting the snow, but that night it started to rain which turned to snow and cleared off with high wind and much colder temperatures. Sunday the mercury fell to 10 degrees and Monday to 6. The river, although quite full, froze over.
Complaint is being made by some of our farmers that the dogs of parties who are out fox hunting have been running and killing deer. Owners of these dogs should remember that the law is very strict on this point. The owner is responsible for damage done by his dogs, and the law is particularly strict just now about killing deer at any time. The mere fact that the parties are not hunting deer but are hunting foxes does not relieve the owner of the dogs of responsibility if these dogs run or kill a deer. There have been many reports of this kind, so the warning is given that all may avoid this offense and save themselves from arrest.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 18, 1970
Two local students will perform this week in a WVU production of the musical “My Fair Lady.” From Romney are Nancy Ann Fisher, a freshman drama major, and Ellen Grapes, a sophomore drama major.
Postmaster General Winton M. Blount today ordered home delivery services made available for the first time to 4 million Americans starting February 16. About 1.2 million families – 4 million individuals – will be eligible to receive home delivery under the Postmaster General’s order which covers those persons living more than a quarter mile away from 18,700 post offices too small to qualify for city delivery services.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletics is sponsoring a contest in the Romney Junior High School. It is “The Ugliest Man in R.J.H.S.” The campaign is designed to raise money for a community center building outside of Chicago, Ill.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 20, 1980
Students taking art at Hampshire High School will have an exhibit of their first semester work from Feb. 18-29 at the Hampshire County Library. The display, consisting of approximately 100 two- and three-dimensional pieces of art, will include pencil drawings, charcoal, colored chalk, watercolor, ink, acrylic paint and collages, plus three-dimensional work in clay, wood and wire.
The Green Spring Little League will have the following sign-up dates: Saturday, March 1 and Saturday, March 8 at the Green Spring Methodist Church. Each boy should bring his birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Due to the severe outbreak of the various types of influenza a visitor’s restriction has been temporarily set at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in order that the patients might avoid exposure to an added illness.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 21, 1990
Robby Cookman, a senior at Hampshire High School, has been selected as assistant accompanist to the W. Va. All-State chorus. Cookman auditioned for the position on Feb. 10 at the Capital High in Charleston, WV. He is the second accompanist in Hampshire High history to have been selected for this honor.
More and more people are searching for their ancestors and finding them in Hampshire County. This has led them to our library and courthouse for help. In 1989 the library had 276 visitors from many states working in our genealogy room. During the same year others wrote or phoned the librarian and a volunteer answered 70 letters from people in 24 states, sending them information on 88 family names.
Brownie Troop 207 of Capon Bridge paid a visit to the Capon Bridge Fire House with troop leader Robin Betson. Fireman Evan Oates and Kenny Carvello instructed the girls to breathe through their masks and spray the water hose, blow sirens, and flash the lights. Literature was also given to each of the girls on how to prevent fire and how to stay alive in case of a fire.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 23, 2000
For the second time in just over three years, a Route 50 bridge that crosses the Cacapon River in Capon Bridge will be getting a new face-lift. The cost of the new project is expected to be around $500,000, according to Gary Klavuhn, district bridge engineer for the W. Va. Division of Highways, District Five.
Last week started what will likely become a common sight in the Romney-to-Augusta section of U.S. Route 50. Police cruisers with inmates as passengers late last week traveled through Romney toward Augusta and the new 200-bed Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. The new multimillion dollar jail is open for business and accepted its first inmates last Thursday.
Some of the heaviest rains since last fall fell on the area over the weekend and W. Va. University Extension Agent Bob Cheves said the wet weather was a welcomed event. “Farmers and orchardists have been needing a rain event like this,” said Cheves, “It has put us off to a good start at catching up on the water deficit caused by last year’s drought.”
10 Years Ago — Feb. 17, 2010
At the on-slaught of the recent historic snow, members of the National Guard were deployed to Hampshire County. With concerns about power outages, residents being stranded and patients needing assistance, 14 military personnel from Fairmont, Morgantown and Charleston came to offer help where help was needed.
The budget for snow and ice removal in the state totals over $54 million. And that budget, according to SRIC state officials is being used up fast. “As of Feb. 10 we have spent almost $46.5 million,” said Brent Walker, director of transportation spokesperson. “We have used between 85 and 86 percent of our budget. They don’t call these big storms budget busters for nothing.”
The 225-year-old Beaver Run Church of the Brethren is acclaimed to be the oldest established church in W. Va. The church sits along Beaver Run Road, located atop a small hill, making it visible for some distance. Originally, the initial church was established around 1785, according to the Allegheny Passage, a book of history on churches and families of the West Marva District of the Church of the Brethren. The brethren reportedly held their public worship services in the homes, yards and barns of their members.
