There are lots of books on marriage, and still the Christian divorce rate mirrors that of the larger society. We have much work still to do, and there aren’t many good books out there on singleness or chastity, a traditional monastic vow.
Singleness is often terribly misunderstood. Catholics have often overemphasized singleness and the religious vocation of celibacy to the point that folks feel defeated if they don’t end up being a nun, a priest, or a monk.
(It is said that John Newton was asked if he was a monk, and he replied, “God hasn’t given me the grace . . . so I am only a monk on Mondays and Wednesdays.”)
And Protestants have nearly forgotten the gift that singleness is. Many singles groups end up being little more than opportunities to meet a spouse. Pastors pray that every kid will find the mate that God has chosen for them, forgetting the gift of singleness that Paul spoke so highly of and that Jesus celebrates when he holds up those who have “renounced marriage because of the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 19:12).
We cannot forget the saints throughout church history whose singleness has been a part of their radical faith and single-minded pursuit of God as their lover and soul mate.
After all, when we think of Mother Teresa, we don’t say pityingly, “If only she had met her husband.” A life of singleness helped free her up for a single-minded pursuit of God’s kingdom.
March has been Women’s History Month. It’s also when the church remembers Mary, the first of the saints, a woman who put her sexuality in the service of God’s kingdom, giving birth to our Lord and thereby becoming mother to all of us.
With Mary as our spiritual mother and Jesus as our brother, we are part of God’s family whether we marry or remain single. Whatever the case, we know love because we’ve been adopted into God’s family.
Our deepest longing is not for sex, but for love. We can live without sex, but we cannot live without love. And there certainly are many folks who have a lot of sex, but never find love, and others who may never have sex, but who have found love and intimacy in the deepest core of their being.
We are created to love and be loved. Marriage and biological family is a beautiful way to find love. But it is not the only place, and that is good news to the singles out there and to the many folks who do not find themselves attracted to the other gender.
If our communities can create spaces where people can love and be loved as God has loved us, all the other stuff gets a little bit easier.
