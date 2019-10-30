The Hampshire County Outstanding 4-H All-Star award was given to Leah Kidner.
The Hampshire County Outstanding 4-H Alumni award is presented each year to an individual or individuals who have previously been a 4-H member and who have an outstanding record of service to the community.
The 2019 recipients are Marie Fields and Misty Cook.
Leah Kidner has served as a West Virginia 4-H Volunteer for 18 years. She has served as a 4-H community club leader and a counselor during Hampshire County 4-H camp. She assumes numerous integral service roles during the Hampshire County Fair and with our judging teams. She also serves as the resource leader for the Cloverbud projects.
Leah and her husband have raised 2 daughters in the West Virginia 4-H Program. She is always ready to help when needed and continues to make a significant difference in the lives of 4-H youth members and the West Virginia 4-H Program.
Marie Fields served as a very active 4-H’er growing up in the West Virginia 4-H Program. She shared that some of her best 4-H memories include serving as Chief of the Seneca Tribe, and also receiving the Spirit Stick and the Head H during that same camp.
She has always enjoyed her 4-H friends as a member, and now as a volunteer leader. Marie shared that 4-H pushed her out of her comfort zone and allowed her to be more confident in herself. 4-H also helped develop her leadership skills. Marie currently serves as a community club leader with the Herders and Homemakers 4-H Club.
She serves as a 4-H camp counselor for Cloverbud Day. She has instructed multiple educational workshops during 4-H camp, and currently serves as the resource leader for the environmental project series. Hampshire County is proud to recognize Marie Fields with an Outstanding 4-H Alumni Award.
Misty Cook served as a very active 4-H’er in the Hampshire County 4-H Program. She was a member of the Herders and Homemakers 4-H Club while growing up in Hampshire County.
Misty shared that “the fair, camp and 4-H gatherings were some of my best childhood memories. I want to pass them along to my children.”
Misty continues to give back today through her involvement as the co-organizational 4-H leader for the Slanesville Rise and Shine 4-H Club. She has served in this volunteer role for several years.
Misty also serves as a counselor during Hampshire County 4-H Camp. She is a member of the Hampshire County Youth Livestock Committee, and she serves as the chairman in the lamb and goat barn during the Hampshire County Fair. Misty and her husband have raised 3 children in the West Virginia 4-H Program.
Through her leadership and service she has encouraged 4-H’ers to serve our community. We are proud to recognize Misty Cook with a Hampshire County Outstanding 4-H Alumni Award.
