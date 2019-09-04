RICHWOOD — Everyone is invited to the 32nd annual Cranberry Shindig Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center of Monongahela National Forest.
Bring the whole family to enjoy a day of mountain music, clogging, artisans and fall color.
This year’s Shindig, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., features music by The Bing Brothers and Jake Krack. The Appalachian Country Cloggers and the Old Dominion Cloggers will showcase traditional dancing.
Craft demonstrations include blacksmithing, pottery, spinning wheel demonstrations, traditional dancing, wood turning and more. Crafters will display and sell their wares, and a variety of vendors will have food available for purchase.
Take some time to check out the new features at the Nature Center, including new signage along the interpretive trail, new snake and scat displays inside the building, a hummingbird display outside, and a new pavilion.
The Nature Center’s store is well stocked with field guides, outdoor gear, books and souvenirs.
Cranberry Glades is especially beautiful during the fall when cotton grass is blooming, and plants and trees are displaying their fall colors.
View 3 cascading waterfalls from the boardwalk at the Falls of Hills Creek.
Take a scenic fall drive on the Highland Scenic Highway. Complement your Highland Scenic Highway drive with an audio tour. CDs can be purchased at the Cranberry Mountain Nature center, Gauley and Marlinton Ranger District offices, Richwood CVB office and Pocahontas CVB offices in Marlinton and Cass.
The Nature Center is located 16 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of Route 39/55 and Route 150 (Highland Scenic Highway).
For more information call the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center at (304) 653-4826. The Nature Center is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 15, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.