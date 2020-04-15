My dad reminded me on Saturday that April 11 is National Barbershop Quartet Day. I bet you didn’t know that. If you did, I can put you in contact with my dad so you can gab about acapella and 4-part harmonies (he’s a bass in his own quartet).
I saw that at some point today, Bruce Springsteen would be doing a live concert to be streamed online. I will not be watching. I want to think of The Boss in his prime. I will, however, be putting on my own pair of leather pants in solidarity with him. That’s showbiz, baby.
John Prine died last week, and I’m just going to say it: I hadn’t heard much of John Prine before I moved out here. I’ve since been educated, a little here, a little there, and I’m starting to dip my toe into his music. See, I know about Cher. I know about Elton John. I know about Queen. I know about Billy Joel. I do not know about John Prine, but I’m trying to.
My older brother and I were having an extremely animated discussion the other day about The Sound of Music, which we both maintain is top-tier, if not the best musical to ever exist. Ever. Although my reasoning was partially based on the fact that, let’s be real: Captain Von Trapp is hot. No doubt about it. And singing? Dancing? Nuns? Austrian dinner parties? Julie Andrews? Sign me directly up. It’s Rodgers-and-Hammerstein-o’-clock.
I wrote an article this week about Dakota Karper, Joe Herrmann and old-time fiddle music, and like I told Mr. Herrmann when I was speaking to him, I know nothing about “old-time.”
I could pick a fiddle out of a line-up, for sure. But that’s about where my expertise runs dry.
In talking to Dakota and Mr. Herrmann, I am starting to get a bit of a feel for not just what the genre “old-time” is, but the role that it plays in a community.
I’m a visual person. While music doesn’t have an inherent visual element, I like to imagine. When I hear Fleetwood Mac, I imagine frolicking through a field with a flower in my hair (in my imagination, allergies don’t exist). When I hear Meat Loaf, I imagine a dark, grimy bar and lots and lots (and lots) of leather.
When I was trying to educate myself, looking up old-time fiddle music on YouTube to get a better feel for the sound, I was imagining being in a cabin, tucked away in the mountains, doused in lantern light.
The visual was so clear-cut in my mind that it slapped me in the face.
Dakota said that old-time music was “community music,” and I am trying to be a part of this community. I think it’s interesting how music can be so tightly woven into people’s way of life, and while music plays a big role in my own life, it never occurred to me that it could be on a community scale.
Lots of things never occurred to me until I moved out here. I’m adding old-time music to the ever-growing list. You’ll never hear me say “no” to an opportunity to be cultured.
