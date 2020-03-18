For this week’s column, I have suspended the listing of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please call ahead to inquire about cancellations for any activities or meetings you had previously planned to attend.
While at home, it might be a good idea to think of activities you can do with your family. Playing cards, board games or simply sitting around the table for lively discussions comes to my mind. Reading together is another good option, especially for young children. Of course, there are always chores and now that we can get outside, the gardens might need some attention. Although there was some snow in the yard recently, the temperature came in at 37° so I assume it is safe to continue removal of leaves from atop the flowerbeds. Taking a walk is another good idea, both to get a little exercise, and relieve some stress. Mother Nature has a way of helping us put our world in perspective.
I would like to recognize The River House for their achievement in receiving the latest award in our community. On March 4, Joanna Murray, Executive Director, and Beth Reese, Board Chair, traveled to Charleston to receive the 2020 Governor’s Art Organization of the Year Award presented by Curator Randall Reid-Smith. This bi-annual award is given to the arts organization that demonstrates excellence in support of and/or presenting the arts in a way that significantly impacts the region. Another well-deserved award, the National Good Food Foundation Award, was presented to The Farmer’s Daughter for the 6th time in January. We are so proud of our local businesses and wish them much success in the future. Congratulations to everyone in the community for a job well done!
Congratulations also go out to Katrina Cassidy of Capon Bridge for winning the $2020 award for 2020. This award was presented at The River House by Steve Nelson, owner and publisher of The TriState Town Planner.
Our local businesses are ready to help you with your everyday needs. If you have not visited some of these establishments, this might be a good alternative instead of traveling to a larger venue.
All events at The River House have been cancelled until March 31. At that time, a further decision will be made regarding the future reopening. I am including some comments from their Facebook posting regarding the coronavirus.
“We are cancelling all events to help lessen the potential spread among our community. The River House, by design, is a special place that encourages close community connection. This is our strength…most of the time. But during the pandemic, it can be an issue. We are following the advice of the health experts to encourage and model “social distancing” – the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus in our community. As a service to the community, TRH volunteers and staff will be putting together art packets of activities that families can enjoy at home. Follow us on Facebook or our website, www.TheRiverHouseWV.org for updated information and revised hours of operation.”
What each of us can do to prevent spread of the virus:
- Wash hands and disinfect surfaces regularly
- If you feel ill, stay home
- Cough or sneeze into your shoulder or elbow
- Wave, bow or smile instead of handshakes
- Practice “social distancing” – i.e. maintaining 3-6’ from other people
Resources: WV Coronavirus Information Hotline – 1-800-887-4304
Special days this Month:
March 20 – International Earth Day and 1st day of spring. This day is also celebrated as National Ravioli Day.
March 21 – National Teenager Day and National Flower Day
March 26 – National Spinach Day
March 29 – National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day
March 30 – Take a Walk in the Park Day
