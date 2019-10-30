Mom assured me when I called her in a tizzy a week ago that the seasonal stinkbug assault had reached an end.
“It’s getting cold outside,” she said matter-of-factly. “They should all be dying off.”
Now, how my mother, who lives 3 hours away from here, would know that information about the stinkbugs here is beyond me. Maybe she’s psychic. Maybe she has a 6th sense. Maybe she’s the Bug Whisperer. Maybe she was just trying to make me feel better.
In any case, she wasn’t entirely correct. While everyone in the county is preparing for Halloween and its fictional ghouls and goblins, I’m being haunted in my own apartment from beyond the grave.
Well, maybe not beyond the grave, but at least beyond the screen in my windows.
Back in Fredericksburg, every so often I’d find a dead stinkbug on my windowsill with its legs stuck up in the air comically.
But now? It’s not comical anymore. This Battle of the Bugs is the stuff legends are made of. They will write about me for years to come.
I’ve had to evolve my technique. For example, Raid doesn’t work nearly fast enough. The bugs will drown quicker than they die because of its toxicity. “Kills on contact,” my heinie. I suppose if I’d rather watch my foes die a very drawn-out, painful death rather than sending them to Smushville, it’s okay, but not the most efficient method.
The other night I tried a different approach. Let me paint you a picture.
I was the victim of a sneak attack: I was ready for bed and turning off the lights in my kitchen when I saw it. A big one. He was hanging out on the shelf right above my microwave and my toaster. I initially reached for Ole Reliable (a.k.a. the Raid), but decided to forgo a torturous death for him and just spray him with hairspray to paralyze him and then I’d just crush him into oblivion. Foolproof.
I aimed my level-10-hold hairspray and sprayed. He froze, and for a moment I was impressed that it worked so well.
I think I paralyzed him, or at least surprised him enough to cause him to lose his grip on the shelf and fall…right into my toaster.
Right. Into. My. Toaster.
And there I was, ready for bed, hairspray coating half of my kitchen, and a stinkbug in my toaster. So I did what any rational person would do.
I put a sticky note on the toaster and I went to bed, hoping that the next day I would remember why there was a pink Post-it on my toaster.
So, this Halloween, I don’t want to hear any ghost stories, because I’m being haunted by something scarier. Until the time for stinkbugs passes, I’m going to be ready. That is, until I have a new enemy to prepare for.
Ladybugs, look out. I’m a seasoned veteran now.
