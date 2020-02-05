100 Years Ago — Feb. 4, 1920
The management of the Opera House personally guarantees “His Majesty, The American” the super special attraction that will be offered on Saturday afternoon and night, as being one of the best and biggest motion pictures that has ever been brought to any city. Anyone who is not entirely satisfied in every respect with this program, is urged and requested to go to the box office and get their money back. We are bringing this production to Romney at a high cost, but, we depend wholly on its merit to please our patrons.
Women have some big problems to solve. A little arithmetic, for example, has shown that one woman took 256,000 needless steps every year, all because of the inconvenient arrangement of her kitchen appliances. Probably the rest of her house was as poorly arranged as her kitchen, giving her at least an additional 256,000 needless steps, or approximately 200 miles, tramped off annually in the daily round. Perhaps this was an exceptional case, but proper arrangement is one of the big problems to be solved in each individual home.
By a vote of 7 to 3 the senate committee of the Va. legislature last week rejected the woman suffrage amendment to the federal constitution. The house adopted a resolution to refer the amendment to a vote of the people, but as it was not a joint resolution it has no binding effect. Persons who have been insisting that the governor call an extra session of the W. Va. legislature to pass on this question should keep in mind that when the people of this state voted on it a few years ago they rejected the amendment by an overwhelming majority.
50 Years Ago — Feb. 4, 1970
The Public Information office of the Governor of West Virginia and the W. Va. Department of Education has announced scheduled arrangements for a display of “Moon Rocks” to be shown in the Hampshire County Schools from April 6th through the 10th, 1970. These “Moon Rocks” are from the Apollo 11 Moon Mission of this past July.
The motion picture industry’s voluntary film-rating system has in one year demonstrated “a gratifying success” and is being further strengthened with clarifying and improving amendments.
A special music Jamboree will be held at the old school house at Three Churches Saturday night. Special attraction will be WELD (Fisher) Jamboree. Adults 75 cents, children under 12, free. Everyone welcome.
40 Years Ago — Feb. 6, 1980
Handicapped West Virginians will again be given the chance to show artistically why this state is called “Almost Heaven.” The Arts With the Handicapped Program at Salem College has received a grant from the National Committee, Arts for the Handicapped, to host a Very Special Arts Festival 1980 in April.
The national tour of 120 photographs from old courthouses from across the Country is being presented by the Grant County Museum Commission at the Old Grant County Courthouse in Petersburg, from Feb. 3rd through March 2nd.
The 1976 Beef Research and Information authorizes a national program whereby cattle producers would be assessed a nominal sum to finance research and information activities for the purpose of improving markets for beef cattle and beef products. The program would not go into effect unless producers vote to approve the order. In order to be effective, at least fifty percent of those registered to vote must cast their ballots. Of the ballots cast, a majority must be in favor of the program.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 7, 1990
Recycling has hit Hampshire County. The Hampshire County Extension Homemakers Clubs kicked-off their recycling project last Saturday with a program at Omps’ Grocery in Bloomery. A large recycling container was placed near the store by Zuckerman’s of Winchester, Va. Separated glass, amber glass, green glass, aluminum containers and plastic containers will be accepted.
The Hampshire County Public Library FRIENDS will be offering FREE classes to the public on candy making on Feb. 8 and 10. This candy making demonstration will feature basic instruction for using chocolate coating, molding, dipping, color coating, mold painting and using 3-D mold. A free booklet will be given to each participant.
69 waters in W. Va. were recently stocked with 356,000 fingerling channel catfish, according to the Wildlife Resources Division. “Of the total stocked fingerlings, 244,000 were purchased with money received from reimbursements for fish kills, caused by pollution and the remaining 112,000 were fish raised at Palestine State Fish Hatchery in Wirt County,” Bernie Dowler, assistant chief of warmwater fisheries said.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 9, 2000
Last week the U.S. Mint’s new gold-colored one dollar coin was an elusive item to find in this area. Since late January Wal-Mart, by way of a deal with the U.S. Mint, has had the exclusive rights to distribute the new “Golden dollar” coin. However, last week none of the local Wal-Marts had any of the coins on hand. The stores had run out.
Gov. Cecil Underwood approved on Tuesday a $663,000 grant request by the Hampshire County Development Authority for the infrastructure of the industrial park near Capon Bridge. In a special press conference held in the Governor’s Reception Room at the state Capitol in Charleston, the governor announced his recommendation for approval of the grant, which will come from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
Tim Veach of Romney says he’ll keep playing the West Virginia Powerball lottery. “When it gets big I like to play,” said Veach. The 33-year-old Romney area resident has good reason to keep an eye on the lottery – he won $100,000 in the Jan. 26 Powerball drawing.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 3, 2010
When the Romney Farmer’s Market opens up this year, Saturday, May 1, it will be at a new location. The market is moving to the parking lot at The Bottling Works building. “The market has grown to overflowing capacity at The Bank of Romney site,” said Gerald Leather, WVU extension agent.
West Virginia’s Senate has made it official. Students will get 180 instructional days of school, regardless of how many snow days they may miss. The Senate unanimously approved the measure, which had been passed without amendment by the House.
The National Association of Extension 4-H Agents recently honored West Virginia University Extension Agent Kelly Hicks with its Distinguished Service Award. Hicks, who is Hampshire County’s 4-H Youth Development Extension agent, was one of two WVU faculty members working in 4-H youth development to receive this award.
