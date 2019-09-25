All month
Ride to fall’s glory
The Potomac Eagle begins its annual autumn glory schedule this weekend, running through early November.
This weekend is the usual end of the month-schedule.
Saturday has 2 trains going different directions from Wapocomo Station (just north of Romney on Route 28). The usual trip south toward Moorefield leaves at 1 p.m. Earlier in the day, the Green Spring Special heads north at 10 a.m.
Then on Sunday, an all-day trip to Petersburg leaves at 10 a.m.
After a break on Monday, the October fall-color schedule kicks into gear through Nov. 3.
Monday through Friday trains head through the Trough at 1 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday 2 trains run each day, one at 10 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m. The exception is on Oct. 27, the last Sunday of the month, with a 1 p.m. trip through the Trough and a 10 a.m. trip to Green Spring.
Fall service winds down Nov. 9-10 with 1 p.m. trips through the Trough each day.
Tickets are available at www.potomaceagle.info or by calling 304-424-0736.
All month
Scaring up fun
Wendell Manor is back in business this weekend – this year as Wendell’s Funeral Parlor and Crematorium, where “we put the ‘fun’ in funerals.”
It’s the annual scarefest at the House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring.
The house, barn and surroundings have a couple of new features this year – a snack bar (nice) and the Dearly Departed Chapel, an escape room, if you dare.
Doors are open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the next 5 weekends — Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 — and then, of course, on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
The doors open a final time on Nov. 1 and 2 for blackout nights — all the lights are off and you’ll work your way through the place with a glowstick.
Tickets cost $15 for the entire treatment.
OCT. 5
Townsend tickles the ivories
Hampshire native Jim Townsend takes to the stage for a piano concert at 7 p.m. at The River House in Capon Bridge.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door; 17 and under are free.
Townsend is a classically trained pianist and composer who has also studied harpsichord. A composer who tries to “paint the landscape he grew up in with sound,” Townsend has completed over 100 compositions, including 5 piano sonatas, 3 string quartets, 2 symphonies and 2 piano concerti.
OCT. 5-6
Burlington’s apple love
The 47th annual Old Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival blooms at Burlington United Methodist Children’s Home the 1st weekend of the month.
All the standards are in place — the parade down U.S. 50 at 4 p.m. Saturday, combined with arts and crafts, apple butter, cider pressing, an antique car show and lots of family entertainment to leave you nice and warm.
OCT. 10
Midweek acoustics
Beth and Dave Nealon bring their original and traditional acoustic roots music to The River House stage for the venue’s Midweek Melodies concert from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Nealons feature tight harmonies and rough-hewn textures to deliver their wry wit and thoughtful musings on banjos, ukuleles, mandolins and all sorts of guitars.
Tickets are $8, but 17 and under get in free.
Oct. 12
Grassy Lick, falling leaves
The annual Autumn Harvest Festival is back for its 13th year, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the 2nd Saturday of the month at the Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby.
The food alone is a draw — chili cooked outdoors over a fire, homemade vegetable beef soup and “world famous” South Kirby pulled pork among the offerings. Then there’s the antique tractor and car show, music, crafts and vendors, games and activities for kids, an auction and a bake sale.
For more information, call 304-822-5080.
Oct. 12
Central holds a festival
The 7th annual Loom Community Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, near the top of Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50. Look for barbecue chicken dinners, music by Greg Whitacre, Jean and Greg Kenney and Del Moore.
OCT. 19
Hollow sounds
The Critton Hollow Band has been playing for 44 years, but it makes its debut on The River House stage for the first time in a 7 p.m. concert.
Since 1975, Critton Hollow has brought traditional American music to audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Ireland, and Scotland. With fiddle, hammer dulcimer, banjo, and guitar, the band tends a stable of songs from the first settlements of Appalachia to the best of contemporary American folk music.
The band’s 3 members are Joe Herrmann, Sam Herrmann and Joe Fallon.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
OCT. 26
Do the Time Warp
For the 6th year in a row, the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will light up the screen at a Cumberland venue just before Halloween.
The fun costs $10 (or $150 for a premium table of 6, complete with grab bags and T-shirts). It’s at the Windsor Castle Events Centre, 210 S. Centre St., Cumberland.
Doors open at 7 with a costume contest at 9:30 before the classic, R-rated movie at 10.
Don’t forget your toast.
OCT. 26
… and a little Riffraff
It’s “thumpy blues and rock with a country twang” when the Helltown Riffraff takes The River House Stage from 7 to 9 p.m.
The group began 2 years ago as the backing band for Jeremy Rodgers' solo material and quickly gained a following in the Shenandoah Valley.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door; free if you’re 17 or younger.
Around the region
Fall brings color to the trees and celebrations of what makes the Panhandle a great place to live with these festivals in surrounding counties:
Oct. 9-13: 52nd annual Autumn Glory Festival, throughout Garrett County, Md. Scenic tours, pumpkin decorating, sales, parade, crafts, antiques, banjo competition and more.
Oct. 12-13: 46th annual Apple Butter Festival, Berkeley Springs State Park. Apple butter making in the square, special art exhibit, guided tours of the Museum of the Berkeley Springs in the park, voice of the Apple Butter Festival from the bandstand, and so much more.
Oct. 16: 160th anniversary of John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry. Take a walking tour of Harpers Ferry, where the raid occurred, in the morning and another of Charles Town, where he was tried, in the afternoon.
Oct. 17-20: 40th annual Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival, Berkeley County Fairgrounds, Martinsburg. Apple pie judging, arts and crafts show, parade, square dance, car show.
Oct. 19: 40th annual Bridge Day, New River Gorge Bridge, Fayetteville. You can sign up to jump off the impressive, historic arch bridge or you can just watch and soak in the excitement of the day.
Oct. 19-20: Studio tour, Berkeley Springs. Visit the studios and meet the artists who make the works that Berkeley Springs is becoming famous for.
Oct. 19-20 and 26-27: Mountain Maryland artist studio tours, Allegany and Garrett counties, Md. Two weekends of seeing artists in their studios and 2 weekends of chances to buy the perfect piece of art.
Oct. 25-26: West Virginia Fiddlers’ Reunion, Davis and Elkins College, Elkins. Square dance Friday; dozens of fiddlers performing Saturday along with clogging and flatfooting dance competitions; and a gospel sing Sunday.
And don’t forget
Columbus Day
Oct. 14
Bosses Day
Oct. 17
Sweetest Day
Oct. 19
Halloween
Oct. 31
