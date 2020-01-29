Birthday wishes to Tanner Martin, Feb. 5; grandson Allen Owens, Feb. 6; Billy Dean, Feb. 7; Braiden Lambert, Feb. 8; our son Gary Malcolm and Eddie Dean, Feb. 11; Patty Campbell, Feb 12.
Belated birthday to Madison Largent on January 24.
Anniversary wishes to Glenn and Peggy Stafford Feb. 8.
Slanesville School will have early dismissal on Feb. 17. Scholastic Book Fair is Feb. 17-21. PTO Bingo Night will be Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Competition for middle school cheerleaders on Feb. 1 at Moorefield High School. Let’s go, Capon Bridge.
The old Spring Gap Methodist Church is a total loss after fire. It was at least 150 years old and was a historical landmark of our area.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, a surprise 90th birthday party was held for Catherine McKenery at Community Fellowship Building in Points. She was truly surprised. Many attended, including her family and friends. Sons: Bernard “Bo”, Doug, Dick, Joe (Donna) McKenery. Daughters: Cricket Tomey, Julie (Terry) Keckley, and unable to attend was daughter Margaret Chaney from Clearburn, TX. Two children, Olive Stewart and Edward McKenery deceased. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren all were wishing her birthday wishes.
Predications: this year will be a great year for gardens. Spring will be here before we know it.
Sympathy to family of “Ting” Zetta Shanholtz McBride and Glenn Lee Lambert.
Prayer concerns: Vickie Malcolm, Sandy Moreland, Mildred Cowgill, Dallas Fowler, Joyce McDonald, Kenny Wolford, Patty Campbell, Boyd Saville, Dorothy Swisher, Kasey Mowery, Tessa Carpenter, Mary Stewart, Patty Mowery, and Ethan Sowers, Donna Bohrer, Betty Jo Bohrer and Michael Moreland.
