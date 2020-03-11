On the other hand, it sounds good to me, so who knows?
My pal Sally Mullins, who writes our Garden Path column, came to me before Christmas with an idea she had been mulling over.
Her vision is summed up in 3 words: seniors helping seniors.
She sees a need — our aging population, often widowed, often financially strapped, often homebound.
And she sees a solution — other older residents who still have an amount of agility and know-how who could help people who need a hand.
It might be changing ceiling lights. It might be fixing a dripping faucet or moving furniture or spreading mulch. It could be eless physically demanding— help reading or picking up groceries or sorting through some indecipherable mail.
Heck, she even had an offshoot: (high school) seniors helping seniors helping seniors. She noted that 12th-graders here need community service and this would be a great way for them to shadow a carpenter or bookkeeper or handyman and learn skills (and add young muscle and dexterity).
I encouraged Sally to pursue the idea. Talk to some people around the county, I suggested. See how we could connect helpers and helpees.
A week ago she came back completely discouraged.
“It won’t work here,” person after person told her. The consensus was people aren’t comfortable giving one-on-one aid like that.
Sure, we’ll attend a spaghetti dinner and bid on items and raise $47,000 in one night for a student in need.
But going to an elderly woman’s home and helping her spring clean? The experts say no.
I’m baffled. So is Sally.
“Do you suppose we are all embarrassed by poor folks and we don't want to get involved?” she asked me. “I have never understood why people are willing to send money and go to other places to help rather than help here.”
I don’t know how to answer that, so I’m asking you.
Could seniors help seniors here? Would people step forward with need, or are they too proud? Would helpers step forward, or are they too scared or busy?
Sally and I would like to hear from you. You can email me at jim@hampshirereview.com. You can email Sally at thegardenpath@hotmail.com
Are we visionaries — or just dreamers?
