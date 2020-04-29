We have been taking our plants in every night and the water dishes for the cats and the birdbath are still plugged in. Nights below freezing are becoming common.
Cut flowers have always been the main reason for my gardens and this year is no exception. The daffodils and lilacs were lovely and now I am cutting iris.
There are few flowers you can’t cut. Hellebores are lovely and although indoors they produce pollen (possibly because of the heat) and can be messy, for a short time they’re wonderful.
Obviously daylilies are only good for one evening, but some are so gorgeous it’s worth it. I have always found ornamental grasses add to an arrangement as do something as simple as daylily and iris leaves. Trying new mixes for bouquets is always an adventure.
We have discontinued our quest for Gauras. The deer enjoy them much too much for us to continue trying to grow them and this spring they never even showed up.
Three red Potentillas are going to fill that area below the woodland garden. The 2 we have in there now, a white and a yellow, have always withstood any deer grazing, so I feel pretty confident the new ones will find a good home there also.
The phlox subulata hill is amazing this year and the peonies and rose campions are growing quickly. Our dwarf tree peony has beautiful pink flowers while the larger yellow one is just getting buds.
Most everything in the back has come up and is doing well. Unfortunately, we had a lot of rain and there was nothing to stop the mulch from traveling down to the bottom of the slope, but we are working on that this year.
The daylilies are up more than they were all of last summer so I am keeping my fingers crossed. The three old timer Clematis are back and climbing their supports. It’s hard to beat Jackmanii and Nelly Moser for dependability and gorgeous flowers.
I have planted a lot of seeds and they should be showing some green soon. One small lilac by the porch had lovely blooms, but the one the hornets ravaged 2 years ago had blooms so high Larry had to use his treetop lopper to cut them.
I’m afraid if we prune it back, there will be no good growth at all.
The Hellebores are still blooming. The lenten rose and foetidus have been blooming for months, and “Penny’s Pink” and “Dark and Handsome” have really been a treat this spring.
The foetidus has a habit of flinging seeds wherever it pleases and plants have shown up in some unusual places, so we have moved many of them up to the woodland garden. The deer regularly traipse through there, but they never touch the hellebores or the foxgloves.
The nurseries have been very busy this year and I think it’s because everyone is home and can give their garden more thought. Of course, maybe there is simply more help this year.
As always, Valley View and Horton’s have some gorgeous plants and I am tempted, but we have enough that we’re taking in and out as it is.
If you are thinking about tomatoes, bear in mind you can’t put them out yet, so unless you have an ideal place to keep them, maybe leave them at the greenhouse for another week or so. Taller is not a disadvantage with tomato plants.
Since everyone is home, how about putting together a special area for barbecue or outdoor fun this summer. Rather than moan and groan about it, why not enjoy this family time while you can. It’s good to be together and planning for summer.
We have had some really nice warm days so how about packing a lunch, gathering the family, going for a drive and having a picnic on the next one. The outdoors is safe and you don’t even need a mask.
And since you have help this year, why not put out some soaker hoses. You will be amazed at how convenient it is to turn them on and off and not worry about losing a lot of water to evaporation or wielding a hose.
If you have old hoses you don’t use, use an ice pick and put holes in it. They will do the job much better than you think. But, I would hesitate to turn them on yet, just put them in place and wait for dependable warm nights.
Although it is thought to be an unpleasant task, pulling weeds can have some benefits other than making room for other plants. It can strengthen the muscles in your hands, arms and shoulders and raise your heart rate.
But you don’t always have to be doing chores when you’re in the yard, just being in and around the flowers or even the veggies can be relaxing. Make sure you have a place to just sit and enjoy the outdoors and your plants.
Think about investing in a small fountain. The sound of trickling water is always comforting and there are many different styles and prices, so it would be easy to find one that suits your needs. Take some time to find just the right place for it and then make a nice tranquil retreat for yourself.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
