There’s no getting around it: the COVID-19 pandemic has elbowed its way unceremoniously into daily life.
It seems like everywhere you turn, events are canceled, gatherings are postponed, streets are nearly empty and virus updates are constant.
Even though this virus has become a hot topic in the community, Hampshire County is joining as a unit. Life goes on and people are resilient, coming up with creative ways to get over the hurdles that COVID-19 presents, adapting and going along with their days as normal as possible.
Even in this trying time, people are in love. Music swells. Athletes practice their craft.
Hampshire County is proving that the good things in life always outshine the bad. And in any case, we’re all in this together.
