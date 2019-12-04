Birthday wishes for the next 2 weeks: Lillie Heavner (Dec.1), Donald Heavner (Dec. 6), Jordan Householder (Dec. 7), Taulana Hamilton and Mike Ginevan (Dec. 8), Christina Heavner and Katie Wells (Dec. 15), great-granddaughter Saraya Owens, Dreama Swope and Jessica Bradley (Dec. 17).
Anniversary wishes to Roger and Angie Asbury (Dec. 10) and Billy and Brandie Taylor (Dec. 18).
Don’t forget the Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park started Nov. 30 and will run through Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
Just because it’s getting cold, those ticks are still out. Our daughters Sandy and Vickie have both had to go to doctors because they had ticks stuck. They got medicine and are having them checked. Ticks are year round.
Slanesville Elementary PTO will meet Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Selling Marianna’s Pizza and Hoagies with forms due back on Dec. 3 and delivery Dec. 12 at the Ruritian Building from 1:30-3 p.m.
Early dismissal on Dec. 20 at 12:25 p.m. Holiday break is Dec. 21 to Jan. 5. Students will be back on Jan. 6, 2020.
Capon Bridge Middle School is still practicing for the Cheerleading competition in February. High School FFA is still selling fruit; call the school or see an FFA member.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren will be having their Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 a.m. instead of the Worship Service. A covered dish dinner will follow. All are welcome. Some members will be delivering supplies to the homeless on Dec. 22 after worship services.
Have made plans to go to Pittsburgh on Jan. 17 to Winter Jam to hear several Gospel groups with one being Crowder. Women’s Ministry is Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. serving finger food.
Paw Paw Assembly of God will have their program on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. with light refreshments afterwards. Women’s Ministry is sponsoring the Lights of Love tree that is located at Paw Paw Square beside the Bank of Romney. A short ceremony will take place after the parade on Sunday, Dec. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m.
The late Sam and Virginia Montgomery family will have their annual Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 20, eating about 5 p.m. Sorry for the confusion, hope you can make it.
Bring a stocking for your child if you can, count is 42 as of now. Santa fell out of a tree and is not sure he can make it. He has to rest for that big day coming up. He had 8 staples in the back of his head and a dislocated shoulder. And his deer, all 8 didn't show up to help him. Wish him a quick recovery.
So happy to let every one know that Keith and Crystal Stoltzfus have a new baby girl and both are doing great. Crystal fought cancer most of her pregnancy but won. See what God has done for her: a Christmas Miracle. Her name is Ayvae. Crystal's parents are Ginnie and Gerald Haines.
Remember in prayer Joyce McDonald, Terri Santymire, David Shindle, Diane Perry, Mary Stewart, Kenny Wolford, Robert Dink Pownell, Patty Campbell, Wanda Fishel, Willard Galliger, Dorothy Swisher, Little Bryson Stewart, Scottie Bohrer and all those that have lost loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.