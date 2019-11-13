Gary Strawn and his wife Kaye live about 9 miles down South Branch River Road, in a house with a big front porch and a bear in the front yard.
A carved wooden bear, that is.
On the walls in their home hang paintings of incredible country landscapes, sweeping sunsets and some of the figures that make this rustic landscape so charming: the barns of River Road.
In 2018, Gary, a retired district wildlife biologist, finished his collection of 10 images of some of the barns of River Road, several of which have been knocked down and have disappeared from the landscape.
“I just hated to see all these old barns disappearing,” Gary said. “You get off the main road here, you get off 50, and there are all kinds of barns out in the countryside. It’s just unreal.”
Gary said that in an ideal world, it would be nice to document or photograph all of the old barns throughout the county, and even into counties like Pendleton and Hardy, because the barns make up such a necessary element to the scenery in the area.
However, because of the newer farming methods, some of the uses for the old barns have diminished.
“Everything has changed a lot from when these old barns were built,” Gary said.
Sitting in a glass case in Gary and Kaye’s sunroom is a model of the Kuykendall Polygonal Barn, a model that took Gary 3 years to complete.
“The lady whose husband grew up on the farm, she was upset because the barn was falling down,” Gary explained. “I told her, ‘no, don’t worry about it, I’ll build a model of it so that if it falls down, there will still be a structure somewhere.’ I didn’t get it done before she passed away, but at least it was done.”
Gary’s model is built to scale from the original structure, and it was built with materials from the barn itself.
“Everything there except for the plywood it’s sitting on came from the barn,” said Gary. “I wore out a band saw cutting the boards to scale, and the metal roof came from the actual roof, the wood in the silo came from the silo, everything.”
Gary’s model of the barn is extremely detailed. The top level of the model separates from the bottom, and if you lifted the top off, you’d be able to see the interior details of the structure, including the troughs where the cows would feed, a little cart and hinges on the gates that Gary made himself.
There’s even a tiny ladder placed in the model between the two levels.
Other than his paintings of the barns of River Road, Gary also has painted pictures of homes and charming views of the area, including those from Breakneck as well as wildlife such as a fisher and a turtle.
Beyond painting however, Gary said that he likes to try his hand at new things.
“My philosophy is, don’t knock it until you try it,” Gary said. “I’ll try to tackle something, and if I can’t do it, then I can’t do it.”
One of the things that Gary found that he could do was woodcarving, which explains the carved bear in the front yard.
“The bear in the front yard used to be a tree that shaded the yard, and it died,” explained Gary. “[Kaye] got all bent out of shape because she lost her shady tree, but I said, ‘don’t worry about it, I’ll make you a bear.’”
Kaye added, “You’d be amazed at the number of cars that drive by in the summertime and stop, back up and say, ‘Look, a bear!’ It’s so neat.”
On either side of their driveway, there are also stone turtles made from river stones and cement. After making one with his grandchildren, Gary said that Kaye insisted that he make another one.
“Remember what happened when Harry met Sally? So, he built Sally,” Kaye explained with a laugh.
Gary and Kaye have lived in the area since 1969, and they remain in awe of the outdoors and the countryside that surrounds them. They even had an addition built on their house as their sunroom with lots of windows, none of which have blinds. Kaye insisted that she wanted to be able to actually see the area around them, which wouldn’t happen if the windows were covered.
Their appreciation for the landscape and the world around them is one of the main things that have driven Gary to paint the series appreciating the barns.
“I’m not a history buff, but stuff like that ought to be written down someplace,” said Gary. “So people can come along and say, ‘hey, I don’t remember that, but it’s interesting what they did.’”
