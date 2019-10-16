I am not a hunter, but do enjoy observing the considerable wildlife in the area. My Mom made the best squirrel pot pie you ever tasted, but those days are long gone.
Jack Frost has not yet visited my neck of the woods so I am playing Russian Roulette with my house plants still outside. I have seen a few woolly worms recently, but they are not very numerous. The stink bugs are a different matter.
Shiloh United Methodist Church at 240 N. Back Creek Road in High View will be hosting a free Thanksgiving meal at Shiloh Fellowship Hall from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Come and bring a friend, share the fellowship and food. Free will donations will be accepted.
Willow Chapel United Methodist Church will be holding their 5th annual Tree of Love Ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
This church lights a special tree for your loved ones. If you want to honor or remember a special someone in your life send a donation to the church and it will be done. Refreshments will be served in the old Willow Chapel School and the Rye family will be providing their special Christmas music.
Contact Pauline Anderson, P.O. Box 75, Yellow Spring, WV 26865 or call 304-874-3560 to remember that special person this year.
I spent some time in Romney a few days ago at the Romney Senior Center, enjoying a delicious lunch and helping HARSE members pack “blizzard bags” for shut-ins here in Hampshire County.
They contained bottled water, juice and snacks for an emergency power outage or snowstorm for the elderly folks. This will help tide them over until they can get something more substantial.
This is a great group of people who are still contributing in any way they can. Hats off to them.
The Capon Bridge Community dinner will be held this coming Thursday. Menu includes: Chicken-and-rice (or other meat) casseroles, salads and a variety of seasonal desserts. Last month over 200 meals were served.
Don’t forget October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Recognize your Pastor’s efforts to make this world a better one. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.