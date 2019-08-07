Where in the world is the Hampshire Review?

The Hampshire Review went to Canaan Valley Resort with the Hampshire Recycling Co-op for the annual Adopt-a-Highway volunteer appreciation gathering Aug. 3. Members attending were (left to right) Randy Davis, Betsy Curilla, Robin Mills, Jimmy Schulz, Anthony Murray and Sharon Briggs. 

If you’re heading out of town, don’t forget to take along the Hampshire Review for your own “Where in the world is the Hampshire Review” picture. Mail your picture to the Review office or email it to news@hampshirereview.com. Please include the names of the people pictured and the place. o

