Happy birthday wishes to Angie Bender & Jeanne Clower, Nov. 20; Carla Wilkins & Phyllis Gaydos and Linda Weaver, Nov. 21; Shaylynn Simms & Chris Crouse, Nov. 24; Sharon Montgomery, Bryson Pownell & Brayden Pyles, Nov. 25; Donnie Montgomery, Jim Stafford & Cathy Daniels, Nov. 27; Josiah Bohrer & Grant Walls, Nov. 30; Bo Long & Lilly Heavner, Dec. 1; Robert Pownell and our daughter Cindy Parker, Dec. 2.
Anniversary wishes to Jeff and Meggin Eaton, Dec. 1.
School happenings: No school for Thanksgiving break, Nov. 25-29. Slanesville Elementary PTO is Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. School is selling Marianne-Del Gross pizza and hoagies. Forms and orders are due back on Dec. 3 and delivery date will be Dec. 12, 1:30-3 p.m. at Slanesville Ruritan Building. There will be early dismissal for all county schools on Dec. 20 at 12:25. Holiday break will be Dec. 23-Jan. 5. Students will return to school on Jan. 6.
Hampshire High school broadcasting class now has an app you can download to listen to games. My grandson Derrick Hyson has announced the volleyball games and did real well. It’s nice to hear the games on the app when you are unable to attend. The FFA is now selling fruit; contact an FFA member or the school to place an order.
Capon Chapel Church will be holding the annual Christmas program on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. Church will be going to distribute supplies to the homeless on Dec. 22 after worship service. Women’s ministry held their meeting on Nov. 11 with ginger and apple cider snacks. Barbara Moreland showed us how to make Christmas ornament. Lighthouse Assembly in Paw Paw will have their Christmas play on Saturday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday evening Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. with light refreshments. Lighthouse women’s ministry is sponsoring the Lights of Love tree that is located at Paw Paw square by the bank. You can purchase an ornament in honor or memory of a loved one for $5. Names will be read and short ceremony will take place after the Christmas parade on Dec. 8. To purchase an ornament contact Debbie Travis at Bank of Romney Paw Paw.
The late Sam and Virginia Montgomery family will have their annual Christmas dinner on Saturday Dec. 21 at Community Fellowship building with meal starting at 12:30 p.m.
It was nice to drive out Spring Gap Road and see all the trash had been picked up. Very appreciative to whomever participated in this.
The lights at Central Hampshire Park will be open for holidays starting November 30 with refreshments starting at 5 p.m.
Sympathy to Bud and Betty Montgomery on the passing of their son, Dewey.
Remember in prayer Willis Bohrer, Scott Bohrer, Diane Perry, Russell Arnold, Ruth Long, Judy Dean, Dallas Fowler, Sharon Montgomery, Merle Lambert III, Kenny Wolford, Terrie Santymire, Wanda Fishel, Patty Campbell & Mary Stewart.
