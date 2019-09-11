Everyone has heard the saying, “it’s too good to be true.” This saying suggests the idea that a particular piece of information is so amazing that it is unbelievable.
It’s easy to think this way about God’s promise to take people to heaven. It doesn’t matter if you’ve known God’s promise for 50 years, or you’re just hearing about His promise for the first time. There are times when the message will seem too good to be true.
This misunderstanding happens, in part, because the message is so simple and yet so profound.
First, the message we find in the Bible doesn’t include a long list of requirements that you can check off to make sure you get into heaven. Instead, the message we find is simple.
Paul says all you have to do is confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead and you will be saved (Romans 10:9). It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, rich or poor, blue collar or white collar.
The requirement for everyone is the same. You must believe that Jesus is Lord. There are very few things in life that are simpler than that. However, this simple requirement also shows us just how profound God’s promise is.
Not only does God not care about how old you are when you come to know Jesus as Lord, he also doesn’t play favorites depending on how “good” or “bad” you’ve been in the past.
The promise is the same for everyone. Because of past failures, you may think that the gospel is too good to be true for you.
Romans 10 tells you this isn’t true. If you read a little further in Romans 10, you will get to verse 13, which reads, “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” The promise is guaranteed, and you don’t need to doubt it.
God’s gospel is not too good to be true. The gospel promise is simple. The gospel promise is profound. God saves sinners who confess that Jesus is Lord.
I pray that you will know this promise is for you and that you will believe that it’s not too good to be true.
