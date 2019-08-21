Class of ’59
ANNETTE BELT STICKLEY Class of ’59

The Romney High School Class of 1959 held its 60th reunion at the Augusta Fire Hall in June. Attending were (front row, left to right) Hilda Hartman Ennis, Helen Burkett Hines, Joyce Taylor McDonald, JoAnn McKee Hogbin, Patricia Haines Moore, Jean Kesner Shoemaker, Louise Ruckman Sites, and Kay Saville Shannon; (middle) Bonnetta Ganoe Cummins, Sally Messick Seeders, Connie Myers Edwards, Betty Pyles Toth, Saundra Rinker Hoover, Barbara Turner Heavener, Brenda Haines Leonard, Pearl Haines Daniels, Gloria McKee Dean, Annette Belt Stickley, and Linda Riley Wilson; and (back) Eugene Saville, Joel Shannon, Robert McNeill, Robert Lowell, Richard Shanholtzer, Phyllis Stickley McDonald-Turner, Ruby Fultz Winn, Dale Stickley and Kenneth Riggleman. 

