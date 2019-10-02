At the Pin Oak CEOS September meeting 10 seats were occupied by these lovely ladies: Jan, Joan, Susie, Betty, Maria, Rebecca, Christina, Linda, Mary Ann and Jo.
And what is a meeting of ladies without laughter? Jo read us some jokes that really tickled our “funny bones.” In recognition of the 9-11 terrorist attack, Jo presented a reading and then we had a silent moment of prayer.
For the “Big Hearts Little Hats” project, the club now has 36 hats made by Mary Ann and Joan. These hats will be donated to Grant Memorial Hospital for infants born with congenital problems.
A thank-you gift bag, with a certificate of appreciation, a can of mixed nuts and a “nutty” card signed by club members was given to non-members Earl Bridges and John Ott for their assistance to the club.
A White Elephant Sale sponsored by the club will be held Oct. 1-Nov. 7 at the Paw Paw Senior Center. Come and see what inexpensive treasure you may find.
This month sharing parts of their family history with us were Mary Ann an Jo. They gave us a narrative with photos going back to great-greats All was taken from a family scrapbook Mary Ann had made. So very interesting. Our monthly lesson was titled “Basic Self Defense for Seniors.”
In it we were given tips how to avoid situations that will put one at risk. Did you know individuals over the age of 65 experience the highest rate of purse snatches and larceny?
The door prize made and given by Jo was won by Linda. A small tote bag containing a jar of Dilly beans and bread and butter pickles was very special.
Refreshments made and served by Mary Ann and Jo were quite delicious. We would be delighted to see you ladies at our October meeting on Oct. 10 at the Paw Paw Senior Center. Mark your calendar.
Remember the path of caring is giving our attention to others. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.