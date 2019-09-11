Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 12 to make plans for the annual Autumn Harvest Festival here in Kirby. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Grassy Lick Community Center with a Tractor/ Car Show – local musical entertainment — crafts, arts, and various vendors and lots of food for sale — like the south Kirby pulled pork sandwiches, chili cooked over an open fire and homemade vegetable beef soup and more.
A number of folks recently reunited in Romney to celebrate class reunions of Hampshire High School. Last month the Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th year and last weekend the class of 1974 celebrated their 45th year.
Lloyd (Bud) and Glenda Kinnie of Slanesville were honored Sunday afternoon with family and friends joining in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Wishing them many more years.
Also, happy anniversary to Chip and Tammy Ayers of Horn Camp.
A baby shower held last Saturday at Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center was attended by many friends and family to welcome soon-to-be baby boy for Tara and Steve Riggleman. The shower was hosted by the aunts of the family being Kerry Bean, Julie Fitzwater and due to health issues Rachel Wilson was unable to be with them.
Special birthday wishes go out to Mrs. Maxine Haines a resident at E A Hawse nursing home in Baker. Also wishes go to some of the local neighbors having a Sept. birthday: Braxton Billmeyer and Morgan Michael of Ben Saville Rd. Zanna Mathais, Brenda Haines, Lyndsey Montgomery, Debbie Bean, Dashell Conard and little Elizabeth Weaver, Jed Metzler, Mark Landis, Alan Cox, Rick Lupton and Dwight Racey.
Mrs. Janet McKee is recuperating from recent knee surgery – wishing her a speedy recovery.
Joyce Binghan and 3 daughters and her son, Anthony Lupton, entertained at her home with a cookout on Labor Day weekend and the following guests enjoyed the evening: Wayne and Una Lupton, Marion and Margaret Rog of Morgantown, Nancy Poland, Kim Lupton, Rod and Cinda Bowman, Corrina Reynolds, Tom and Karen Hott, Jamie and Joanie Hott, Destiny, Issiah, and Rachel, Kylle and Nikki Campbell and baby, Keaton, and Ted Lupton.
Recent obituaries were posted for two special ladies that were formerly of here — Mrs. Leona Hott Cain of Petersburg. Leona was a daughter of the late Varner and Nettie (Shanholtz) Hott and has many relatives in the community. The other being Frances See Kesner of Burlington and she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl (Hott) Combs, also having many relatives and friends here; as she had been a long time employee of Kinney Shoes. Condolences to those families and also to the family of Barbara Davy Delawder of Old Fields.
An exciting weekend for the family members of the late Loring (Buck) and Thelma Hott as they enjoyed spending time together. It had been years since all had been together. Saturday evening, Main Street Grill was the gathering spot for the Hott’s oldest daughter, Dora Virgina and husband Art Kelly along with five children and spouses; Nancy and Jerry and daughter, Kelli and husband and children, Martha and Tommy, Junior and Cathy, John and Renee, and Joe and Merdith and a grandchild all from Georgia, The Hott’s daughter Janet Peters from Missouri and her daughter, Jennifer of Tenn. Other daugthers enjoying the gathering were Judy Everett, Jean Nelson and Sharon Link and extended family members and also only surviving brother Junior Hott and Jean. The family misses deceased brothers; Gary Richard (Joe) and Grover, but were happy to have members of both brothers with them also. This family lived on Grassy Lick and attended the local school and Buck was remembered as being the “ State Road – plow man” for many years “ Diana widow of Grover, still lives on this farm.
The following day all the above and more descendants of Grover and Bertha (Shanholtzer) Hott gathered at Grassy Lick Community Center for the family reunion. I think of the 10 children of Mr. and Mrs. Hott, Mr Arno Hott is the only one who survives and he was in attendance. o
