One place lists the symptoms of cabin fever as irritability, listlessness, restlessness, lethargy, sadness or depression, trouble concentrating, lack of patience, food cravings or decreased motivation.
That’s quite a list.
And it can all come from long confinement or isolation indoors during winter. Apparently, you can blame almost anything on cabin fever, which is good to know.
I never get cabin fever, per se, but I know many folks who do. I used to be impatient to be outdoors on cold winter days, but as the years go by, it’s become a welcome break.
However, if you have problems with it, here are a few things to help you get through.
A good book and a jigsaw puzzle on the table in the sunroom go a long way to keeping us sane. We have both always been avid readers and, after we moved here, one day Larry asked if I liked jigsaw puzzles.
Although I hadn’t done one for many years, I said yes, and he went down to the dollar store and bought one. We’ve been enjoying them ever since. If you have some to trade, let me know.
We never know what winter will bring and it’s always good to be prepared for the worst.
Emergency foldable tire traction mats will be invaluable should you get stuck in the snow or ice. You may have to dig some snow and ice from around your tires first, which is where a foldable shovel comes in.
Both of these products are inexpensive, require little space your car and will be a godsend if you need them.
Your front walk and steps always need to be clear of ice so no one falls. Salt can do the job, but it can ‘bleed’ onto the plants adjoining your walkway, wreaking havoc on them.
And we are all familiar with that unsightly white line it can leave on your boots or shoes. Add that it can be toxic to your pets and it’s clear we need an alternative.
Sand and sawdust will add some traction, but can be messy and invariably gets tracked into the house.
Now (they may have been around for a long time, but I had not seen them) there are ice melting products that won’t harm pets or plants. I found 3 online: Green Gobbler safe ice melt, Natural Rapport Pet Friendly ice melt and Safe Melt ice melt. It might be good to check at Tractor Supply or Southern States for some.
Getting the ice off your windshield in the morning can be nasty, but there are ways to make short work of it. Just as you have sunshades that set on your dash to combat the heat of the sun in summer, there are covers made specifically to fit snuggly on your windshield to keep the ice and snow off.
If you don’t want to spend the money for that, mix 2 parts rubbing alcohol to 1 part water and spray that on the ice on your windshield. You will get immediate results. Then, just use an ice scraper or brush to whisk it off.
And speaking of ice scrapers, find one with the scraper at the end of a waterproof glove and sleeve that extends up your arm. One year when we were visiting my sisters in Phoenix, we 4 girls (I’m the oldest and ringleader) went shopping. (If you embarrass easily, believe it when I say this is something you never want to witness firsthand. Suffice it to say they had hula hoops in Toys R Us.)
I think we were in an Eddie Bauer outlet and at the checkout, they had those ice scrapers and I bought one. Boy, did I take a lot of ribbing about buying something like that in Arizona. When we left to drive home, the first night we stopped in Texas. It was a sunny day in the low 90s and we went to dinner in our shorts. The next morning we woke to freezing temperatures and ice everywhere.
Well, guess whose husband was delighted to have that ice scraper and who got her brother-in-law out of bed early that morning to gloat. It now resides under my front car seat.
Now, let’s talk about something for us. ChapStick has an upgraded formula that will really help your lips this winter. It is called ChapStick Total Hydration.
I use several different brands and trade off using them every week or so. I have not seen this one, but it may be worth finding.
Lastly, when you do go out, remember that the flu season is in full swing and no one wants to add that to cabin fever. So, it’s a good idea to have some hand sanitizer in several accessible places, both at work and home. But, why take a chance when you can get flu shots locally at no cost.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com.
