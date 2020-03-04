Church members Carol and Joyce pried open the windows, aired the sanctuary out and restored our sanity. We had a very special Ash Wednesday service with approximately 27 people attending. A noon service was held in Capon Bridge for anyone wishing to take a moment out of their busy day to mark the beginning of the Lenten season. There is no mention of Ash Wednesday in the Bible, but there is a tradition of donning ashes as a sign of penitence that predates Jesus. Formerly, only the Catholic Church celebrated this day. It is now recognized by many denominations including Methodists, Presbyterians, Lutherans and other Protestants.
Once again, this end of the county has lost a dear lady and friend, Evelyn Macumber. She lost a very long and hard battle with cancer, and her smile and blue eyes will be missed by all. Her husband Charlie grew up in Capon Bridge and attended the old high school. When she was well, Evelyn and Charlie attended the Baptist church at Gore and also Bethel church at Trone, Virginia. Sympathy is extended to their family and friends.
Gerald Bisset, a retired teacher in Hampshire County, brought the message of the Gideon Bible Society to Capon Chapel on Sunday, March 1. It was a pleasure to see him again and to reminisce about his teaching days at Capon Bridge. He remembered having my son in his class and also Lloyd and Dottie Spencer's two sons Brian and Nathan. I was hesitant to inquire if he remembered only the ornery students.
Church members traveled to Yellow Spring to support the Go Pink for Becky Event. When we arrived a line was waiting at the door. We visited with neighbors and friends as we stood in line until it was our turn to enter the building. The line inside was even longer and bigger with folks crammed everywhere. I have a feeling they probably ran out of food. We made a donation to the cause and left the fray. The auction started at 4 p.m.
Judging from what I observed, the event was a huge success. I have made this comment before and again it is very true: Hampshire County has a large, generous heart.
